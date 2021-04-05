GARDENER COLUMN: Starting your April gardening

“Gardens are not made by singing ‘Oh, how beautiful,’ and sitting in the shade.”—May Sarton
April has arrived, and the outdoor gardening season has officially begun for me. There’s lots to do this time of year so I’m referring back to my planned tasks to make sure I don’t miss anything. There are some vegetables that I really enjoy, but they need cool weather to truly prosper.
Weather permitting, start planting your cool-weather vegetable crops such as lettuce, spinach, onion sets, beets, carrots, and peas. I’m going to make my own seed tape for the carrots as I really do not like thinning them. It’s hard for me to pull up those baby plants that worked so hard to sprout and grow. By creating a seed tape, I can properly space the seeds and then hopefully not have to thin them. I don’t plant a lot of carrots so creating a seed tape is definitely a doable project. It would be more difficult to create a seed tape for a planting of carrots on a large scale. If you’re interested in creating seed tapes, it’s pretty simple. Use streamers or toilet paper to properly space and glue the seeds onto the paper with egg yolks or a thin cornstarch paste. This is a great project to do with kids. I had the kids at Tower Rock Elementary School make them for their school garden a few years ago.
I love fresh garden peas, so I must resist the urge to plant them if the soil is too wet. If you just can’t wait, start peas in peat pots indoors and then later transplant them in the garden. I’ll just wait as there are plenty of other tasks for me to do.
Top-dress your garden with compost or well-rotted manure or turn under your green manure crop if you planted one last fall.
Walk around your yard to see what survived and what needs to be replaced and/or divided. Begin pruning evergreens—except pines and spruce. Spread fertilizer in your perennial beds if the ground can be worked and only if fertilizer is needed. Remember, you should really do a soil test before applying fertilizer. However, if you don’t have soil test recommendations, you can apply a slow-release, low-nitrogen fertilizer if you didn’t fertilize last fall. Burning caused by too much nitrogen will be less of a concern if you use a slow-release formula, but always remember to read the label carefully.
Start dividing some of your perennials if you haven’t done so in a couple years. As a rule of thumb, divide mums every 1-2 years before they are three inches tall; coreopsis or tickseed, yarrow, gaillardia or blanket flower every 2-4 years; and daisies and monarda or bee balm every 3-5 years. I put in several new perennial beds in the last couple years, so I’m hoping I can do some dividing to spread out my plants even more.
If you enjoy planting annuals, prep your beds so they’re ready once the weather is warm enough for them. However, if you have pansies, dusty miller, and snapdragons, you can put them out as soon as you’ve hardened them off, if you started them yourself. After you finish planting your cool-weather annuals, you can start indoors some quick starting annuals such as bachelor’s buttons, marigolds, or zinnias, especially if you want to enjoy their blooms earlier. Check your seedlings to see if they need to be transplanted from seed trays to larger containers. My seed geraniums need to be transplanted as they sprouted well and will outgrow the seed tray before I can plant them outside. I also have some tomato plants that were mislabeled as impatiens that are going to need to be repotted before I can put them outside. I don’t know what kind of tomato they are, but I couldn’t bring myself to simply throw them out.
Finish potting up your tender bulbs indoors if you want them to bloom earlier once you move them outside. I’m waiting impatiently for the dahlias and lilies I ordered to arrive as I want to pot them up to give them a head start. I already potted up my other tender bulbs that I stored over the winter. My begonias are up, my cannas have sprouted, but sadly, my dahlias didn’t survive winter storage. If you did any winter sowing, check your containers. If need be, water them and open them up during warm days so they don’t cook.
Finally, April 5-9 is Master Gardener Volunteer Week. If you know a Master Gardener volunteer, please thank them for donating their time and talents helping others garden. In Sauk County, we are fortunate to have an active and loyal group chapter that volunteers at local school gardens, community gardens, public libraries, historical sites, garden workshops, and more. Many times, these volunteers are taking time away from their own gardens during peak growing season to help others learn and grow. Please contact Extension Sauk County, if you’d like to learn more about the Master Gardener Volunteer program and possibly becoming a Master Gardener Volunteer.
