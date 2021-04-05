GARDENER COLUMN: Starting your April gardening

Top-dress your garden with compost or well-rotted manure or turn under your green manure crop if you planted one last fall.

Walk around your yard to see what survived and what needs to be replaced and/or divided. Begin pruning evergreens—except pines and spruce. Spread fertilizer in your perennial beds if the ground can be worked and only if fertilizer is needed. Remember, you should really do a soil test before applying fertilizer. However, if you don’t have soil test recommendations, you can apply a slow-release, low-nitrogen fertilizer if you didn’t fertilize last fall. Burning caused by too much nitrogen will be less of a concern if you use a slow-release formula, but always remember to read the label carefully.

Start dividing some of your perennials if you haven’t done so in a couple years. As a rule of thumb, divide mums every 1-2 years before they are three inches tall; coreopsis or tickseed, yarrow, gaillardia or blanket flower every 2-4 years; and daisies and monarda or bee balm every 3-5 years. I put in several new perennial beds in the last couple years, so I’m hoping I can do some dividing to spread out my plants even more.