GARDENER COLUMN: Stop bugging me

Mealybugs are a more challenging insect problem. You know you have them if you find what looks like little clumps of cotton on your plant, the leaves have a sticky residue – a.k.a. honeydew, and it looks like black soot mold on the plant. Mealybugs are extremely difficult to control and if you have a bad infestation, it’s recommended that you throw away the plant. If you have a plant with mealybugs, it is recommended that you segregate your infested plant so the mealybugs don’t spread to your other plants. I don’t want to toss my calamondin orange or lime tree as I want to make mojitos if I ever get a lime, so I’m monitoring them closely. Both of my plants are still relatively small so I can typically just wash off the mealybugs, honeydew, and black soot mold. The University of Maryland Extension recommends dipping a cotton swap in household alcohol and dabbing it on each individual mealybug. This is doable if you have a mild case. Take care to not get the alcohol on the leaves as it will cause burning or phototoxicity. If you have a more intense situation, you may use an insecticidal soap for indoor plants that’s specifically can treat mealybugs; most likely it’ll take multiple applications. If you decide to use insecticidal soap, read the directions carefully and pay attention to how safe it is to use around pets and children if applicable. I have had success using insecticidal soap, but I only use it as a last resort as it can be costly and can cause damage or be ineffective if not used properly.