GARDENER COLUMN: Stop bugging me

I’ve always found houseplants to be a bit challenging as I sometimes forget to water them or I put in them in places that I think look nice versus what the plant needs in regard to light or heat. I also don’t do a great job of making sure my houseplants that I put outdoors over the summer are always insect-free when I bring them in for the winter. I’ve gotten better over the years and you’d think I’d learn, but I’m once again battling some insect pests. My calamondin orange tree and Meyer lime tree both have a mild case of mealybugs. It seems I’m not the only one who has problems with insects on their houseplants as I recently received a text from my niece asking for some plant advice. She has several different house plants that are now being bothered by some bugs that came from a newly acquired plant.
To successfully combat insect problems, you must first correctly identify what insects you have because what you do to treat them can be completely different from one to the other. Two insect pests that people commonly confuse are fungus gnats and fruit flies. Fruit flies like ripening, rotting or fermenting fruit and liquids. I don’t deal with them much except when I have a lot of produce out on my counters—typically when I have so many tomatoes, I have trouble finding places to keep them. If you see insects flying around your kitchen by produce on your counter or near your garbage can, they’re probably fruit flies. If you have flying insects around your houseplants, lamps, or windows, those are most likely fungus gnats.
If you have fungus gnats, they most likely came in from the outdoors when you brought your houseplants in for the winter, brought in a new plant you bought—think Christmas cactus or poinsettia, or from a bag of potting soil you’re using as you prep for spring. Fungus gnats live and breed in moist soil. If you happen to be a chronic over-waterer, you probably are battling fungus gnats. To get rid of them, allow the top inch or so of your plant’s soil to dry out between watering, water your plant from the bottom and don’t allow any standing water in the plant saucer. If you have it handy, a thin layer of sand on top of the soil will help deter the adult fungus gnats from burrowing down to moist soil to lay eggs. You can also purchase yellow sticky traps or use a soil drench indoor plant product that has the active ingredient Bacillus thuringiensis var. Israelensis or Bti in it. Interestingly, Bti is also the key component used in some mosquito control products.
To get rid of fruit flies, find and remove their food source—check the counter or garbage. Then trap the ones flying around using a small jar/container with some vinegar and a little dish soap in it. I cover the jar with a used canning lid with holes in it—you could use a piece of clingwrap. The fruit flies fly in, they drink the vinegar, the soap gets on their wings, they cannot fly out, and so they drown. There are a variety of “recipes” to try for getting rid of fruit flies; this is the one that works for me.
Mealybugs are a more challenging insect problem. You know you have them if you find what looks like little clumps of cotton on your plant, the leaves have a sticky residue – a.k.a. honeydew, and it looks like black soot mold on the plant. Mealybugs are extremely difficult to control and if you have a bad infestation, it’s recommended that you throw away the plant. If you have a plant with mealybugs, it is recommended that you segregate your infested plant so the mealybugs don’t spread to your other plants. I don’t want to toss my calamondin orange or lime tree as I want to make mojitos if I ever get a lime, so I’m monitoring them closely. Both of my plants are still relatively small so I can typically just wash off the mealybugs, honeydew, and black soot mold. The University of Maryland Extension recommends dipping a cotton swap in household alcohol and dabbing it on each individual mealybug. This is doable if you have a mild case. Take care to not get the alcohol on the leaves as it will cause burning or phototoxicity. If you have a more intense situation, you may use an insecticidal soap for indoor plants that’s specifically can treat mealybugs; most likely it’ll take multiple applications. If you decide to use insecticidal soap, read the directions carefully and pay attention to how safe it is to use around pets and children if applicable. I have had success using insecticidal soap, but I only use it as a last resort as it can be costly and can cause damage or be ineffective if not used properly.
