GARDENER COLUMN: Storing tender bulbs, tubers, and rhizomes

“I cannot endure to waste anything so precious as autumnal sunshine by staying in the house.” – Nathaniel Hawthorne

November has finally arrived and it’s time to dig—if you haven’t already—and store your tender bulbs, tubers, and rhizomes. I’m talking about cannas, dahlias, begonias, elephant ears, and other similar plants. With our weather so warm this fall, I had to wait longer than usual for these plants to get knocked back by the frost. There are basically four steps to saving these for next spring planting: digging, cleaning, curing and storage. Depending on what you have, there a few nuances to ensure successful storage.

I have numerous dahlias that I want to save as they were from the plantings I did for our daughter’s wedding last year. Once their foliage has died back and turned brown, dig the tubers up with a garden fork or shovel. Gently rinse them to remove excess soil. Remove any damaged or rotten parts. Allow them to dry in a location where they won’t freeze, has good air circulation, and get’s indirect sunlight. I dried mine on an old screen door placed on top of two sawhorses. Let them dry a few days to a few weeks until the skin on the tubers is slightly wrinkled. Then store them in a container of peat moss, wood shavings, cedar chips, or perlite that will stay dry, have good circulation, and in a cool—but won’t freeze, dark location. I store in plastic totes that I make sure are not sealed completely. You may dust them with antifungal powder to help prevent rot during storage. Check them a couple times throughout the winter and toss any rotten ones.

You can also save begonia tubers. Once their foliage has turned yellow or has succumbed to the first killing frost, dig up the entire plant and its tuber. Remove the excess soil and loose roots. Let the entire plant dry a few days in a warm dry area to dry out. Remove any remaining stems, foliage, and soil. Place each tuber in a paper bag or wrap loosely in newspaper and place them in a cool, dark container such as a cardboard box or tote. Check them occasionally throughout the winter and toss any bad ones.

Another one to store is elephant ears. Elephant ears are technically corms. Carefully dig them after they have died back from the frost. You may be lucky to also find some “babies” to save. Wash off the excess soil and then lay them in a location where the leaves and roots can dry for a few days. Once they are dry, remove the dead leaves one by one. Trim the roots to about an inch. Pack the bulbs in peat moss or dry wood shavings. These too can be dusted with antifungal powder to help prevent rot. Check them periodically throughout the winter and toss any bad ones.

All my cannas are gifts from a fellow gardener, so I really want mine to survive winter storage. Once they have been killed by frost, you can dig them. Cut back the leaves to about two inches; then carefully dig them with a shovel or garden fork. Shake off the loose soil and then rinse them to remove any remaining soil. Let them air dry in a well-circulated location that is between 70 and 80 degrees for about a week. Remove any remaining foliage and store them in a cool, dark location with good ventilation. As with other stored bulbs, check them periodically throughout the winter.

Take some time this fall to save your tubers, rhizomes, and bulbs. You’ll have the opportunity to enjoy them again next year and save a little money in the process.