GARDENER COLUMN: Suspected aster yellows found in my garden

Aster yellows presents itself in a variety of ways depending on the plant species. The major symptom of aster yellows is chlorosis or the yellowing of the leaves while the veins remain green. Plant foliage may become curled. Flowers can be deformed and have unusual or deformed turfs of leaves from inside the center of the flower. They may also be small, remain green and not develop color on their petals. The flowers may fail to produce seeds as well. You may also see many thin, spindly stems growing closely together to form what looks like a witches’ broom.

To manage aster yellows, it’s important to completely remove the infected plants since there is no cure. Early removal can help prevent aster yellows from spreading throughout your garden. Remove weeds that can be hosts for this disease, so it doesn’t survive from one season to the next. Light colored or reflective mulch can disorient insects and minimize feeding on plants. In the vegetable garden, you can use floating row covers to help prevent leafhoppers from feeding on your

carrots, potatoes, and other plants. Also, consider planting less susceptible plants such as verbena, geranium, and impatiens.