GARDENER COLUMN: Tasks to finish before spring arrives

‘Surely as cometh the Winter, I know there are Spring violets under the snow.” – R. H. Newell, 1836-1901

Sooner than you think, spring will be here and there some tasks you should complete before it arrives. One big task you need to complete is your dormant tree and shrub pruning. I recommend you finish it sooner versus later to make sure you complete it before the trees break dormancy. Some reasons to prune your trees include controlling size and shape, influencing flowering or fruiting, or helping maintain the tree’s health and appearance. Another reason to prune is to improve the safety of the tree by removing broken, dead, or diseased branches. For fruit trees, remove no more than a third of the old growth. To learn more about pruning trees, visit https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/articles/pruning-deciduous-trees. This will explain what should be pruned and how to prune. This is also the time to spray dormant oil to control scale and other overwintering pests. Only spray when the temperature is above 40 degrees Fahrenheit and will remain above freezing for at least 24 hours.

Once again, check your stored bulbs, tubers, corms, and rhizomes and toss any that are soft or rotted. Pot up your tuberous begonias and caladium. Moisten the storing medium if necessary for the remaining stored bulbs, tubers, etc.

Don’t be in a hurry to start too many seeds yet. However, February is the time to start leeks and onion seeds. Also, start impatiens, vinca, pansies and geranium seeds. Create your seed-starting calendar for the rest of your seeds if you haven’t already. I picked up a seed-planting schedule at the Garden Expo. I’ll use it as a guide and validate by reading the back of the seed packets I wish to plant.

Bring spring indoors and force a few branches of pussy willows or forsythia. Cut a few branches about a foot long at an angle with plenty of fat flower buds on them. Select branches you would normally plan to prune out anyway. Place the branches in a bucket of warm water. Some recommend covering them with a clear plastic bag and putting them in a cool spot for a couple weeks until the buds develop. It’s important the branches do not dry out or the buds won’t bloom. After the buds start to elongate and show color, trim them up, place them in a vase, and move them to a warmer spot. Once they start to bloom, they last about a week. Keep them out of direct sun and away from heat vents. You can also force other spring-flowering trees or shrubs such as crabapples, start magnolia, or dogwood.

As a side note, I worked in the Extension’s booth at the Garden Expo, Master Gardeners and Extension staff staffed it and we were excited to answer folks’ gardening questions. Some questions were “easy” to answer, others we had to look up the answers, or ask the true experts, the Extension staff members, to answer. The most important thing we did was reference research-based gardening information. When you have a gardening question or problem, reach out to your local master gardeners, your Extension office staff, or visit https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/ask-a-gardening-question and submit your gardening question. You’ll receive unbiased answers that you know have been thoroughly researched and proven effective.

