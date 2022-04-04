GARDENER COLUMN: Teaching children to garden

“Tell me and I’ll forget. Teach me and I’ll remember. Involve me and I’ll learn.” — Benjamin Franklin

A few years ago I was teaching Sunday school to some preschoolers, and I asked them where food came from. As a person who has gardened almost my entire life, and introduced numerous children to gardening, I was surprised, and a little sad, when their response was the name of a major chain store. They didn’t know their food came from gardens and farms from all over the world.

I’ve been introducing gardening to my 2-year-old grandson since last summer. During the past few weeks, he helped me pot up my tender bulbs. He got to the opportunity to play in the soil and water the newly planted pots while I enjoyed seeing how excited he was to experience it. Last summer he loved eating fresh tomatoes, green beans, strawberries, and blackberries right out of the garden so I’m looking forward to teaching him how to plant those fruits and vegetables this year.

There are a variety of things you can do to introduce your children to gardening, and vegetable gardening is a great one. One easy idea is to start a “salad bowl” of greens. They grow quickly so children can see and eat the fruits of their labors sooner versus later. Any 3-4” deep container with drain holes will work, such as a large plastic bowl or shoe box. Fill the container with potting soil and then thickly sow the leaf lettuce. One seed packet should be enough for a container; I like to use a mix of lettuces and other greens. Cover the container with plastic wrap and place it in a cool, but bright, location. Remove the plastic wrap once the seeds germinate.

Once the soil temperature reaches a consistent 40 degrees Fahrenheit and the night temperatures stay above 45 degrees F, it’s time to plant cool-weather crops directly into the garden. Younger children can help with peas and onion sets, while older children can plant more lettuce, spinach, beets, carrots, parsley, radishes. Many of these have short growing times so children can enjoy the fruits of their labors quickly. As the weather warms, have younger children plant vegetables such as beans, peas, zucchini, squash, potatoes, and pumpkins. Older children can help plant smaller seeds and transplants such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, tomatoes, and peppers. Throughout the summer, have children help water the vegetables, observe pollinators, and pick the vegetables at harvest time. Consider planting some fast-growing vegetables such as lettuce or radishes to keep them interested while the other vegetables grow. If you plant pumpkins, have the children carve their name or a picture on them. The carving will scar over and come harvest time; they can see their name right on the pumpkin. As I want my grandson and other garden visitors to enjoy the fresh vegetables directly out of the garden, I don’t use pesticides or other chemicals.

One more key to successful gardening with children is to keep the tasks age appropriate. I have been known to garden all day long when the weather is not too warm, and I greatly enjoy it. However, if I expected children to garden all day long, it would soon become tedious. A half hour is about the extent of time my young grandson is willing to garden before he needs to run off and do something different. Older children will enjoy gardening a little longer, but they will not grow to enjoy gardening if it seems like a chore. I learned the hard way; my son doesn’t enjoy gardening but that may have to do with the fact that he had to dig numerous holes and carry a lot of heavy rocks when he lived at home. Take the time to introduce gardening to children now – it’s a skill they can use their entire life. Just take it easy on the heavy labor part – they will figure that out soon enough.

