GARDENER COLUMN: Thanksgiving or Christmas cactus – which is it?

These cacti prefer humid conditions but do not like to be overwatered. The soil should be dry to the touch before watering and not fertilized or repotted while blooming. As our houses tend to be dry, you can provide humidity by placing the plant on a small drip container filled with small rocks and water no higher than the rocks. They also like to be rootbound. If the plant turns reddish brown, its an indication of too much sun, lack of water, or lack of phosphorus. Mine tends to have reddish brown segments at times as I typically keep my plants in the same east-facing windowsill location all year long.

Whether you have a Thanksgiving or Christmas cactus, you can get blooms when you want them with a little bit of preparation. To get your Thanksgiving cactus to bloom in time for Thanksgiving, you needed to start mid-to-late September. But you have time to get it to bloom for Christmas. For both, temperature and day length are crucial bloom triggers. Both need about 6-8 weeks of short days to bloom so the first week of November is a good time to start. A short day is 12-14 hours of total darkness. If the evening temperatures in your house are 55-70 degrees, it needs about 13 hours of uninterrupted darkness, 15 hours if the temperatures are greater than 70 degrees. Uninterrupted darkness means no light—so place the cactus in a closet, carefully covered by a dark cloth or in a dark basement. However, you must remember to bring it out each day so it gets light as well. If you use this method, put it to bed at 6 p.m. and bring it out between 6-8 a.m. If you are fortunate to have a window location that is a little cooler that is not drafty, you can simulate those same conditions at this time of year and not have to move the plant around. (Too much moving can cause the blooms to drop. Once the buds appear, you can bring the plant into a brighter, warmer area in your house to enjoy where it should bloom for 4-6 weeks. After it’s done blooming, you can prune it back and resume normal watering and fertilizing when new growth appears.