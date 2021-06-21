GARDENER COLUMN: The art of watering the garden

So, now that you have an idea how much water your garden needs, it’s time to measure how much water you receive. There are a variety of rain gauges out there, from simple plastic ones to fancy ones that are ornamental. I have a cool copper one that uses a float type system and it rises up as it fills with water so I can read how much rain I have received. Record how much rain you receive and schedule a time to really water your vegetable and flowerbeds.

If you have to water—like we’ve all had to do most likely the past few weeks, try to be as efficient as possible. The most efficient way is drip irrigation. However, it can be expensive to do it throughout all of your beds. I use drip hoses around my tomatoes and various squashes to help prevent the various problems these types of vegetables are susceptible to, and sometimes in newly developed flowerbeds. If you cannot do drip hoses, try to water at the base of the plants to prevent the water from getting on the leaves. The key is to water deeply, but less frequently, so your plants develop deep roots. If you have newly planted transplants, they will need a little more water to get established but wean them off as soon as they start to put on some growth. Seeds need consistently moist soil to germinate so a couple waterings a week may be necessary if we don’t get rain. If it is really hot, you may have to water everyday until they sprout. Avoid overhead sprinkling as a lot of the water evaporates, especially when it is hot.