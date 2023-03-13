“When in doubt, add flowers.”—Unknown

It won’t be long until I can start planting some early season crops, meaning I must get my vegetable garden plan done. For my design, I like to use a combination of succession planting and companion planting and I suggest you consider it as well.

Succession planting is simply planting small amounts of the same vegetable seven to 10 days apart. This allows you to extend your harvest over a period of weeks instead of everything ripen all at once. I don’t use succession planting for everything though. I plant all my beans at once so most of them are ready for canning and freezing at the same time. I do the same thing for my tomatoes. However, I like to use succession planting for crops such as lettuce, spinach, beets, and radishes in spring and then again in late summer/early fall, if I haven’t run out of steam.

Companion planting requires a bit more planning but has some great benefits. It allows you to use the garden space more efficiently, helps improve soil health, deters garden pests, and attracts beneficial insects. This technique can also provide shade, plant supports, and weed suppression. Even though my grandmother didn’t call it companion planting, she was the first person to introduce me to the concept. She used companion planting when she planted radishes with carrots. The radishes came up first, marking the carrot row. By the time the radishes were all harvested, the carrots were big enough to see and we didn’t accidentally pull up the carrots when weeding.

Companion planting can save space, allowing more plants in the garden. For example, plant an early crop lettuce and spinach and then later plant tomatoes or peppers into the same bed as the early crop matures. Tomatoes and carrots can be planted together and essentially use the same space. Carrots aerate the soil for the tomatoes and tomatoes provide shade and cool the soil for carrots. Another combination is interplanted garlic and potatoes. Aphids don’t like garlic’s smell, thus repelling the aphids from the potatoes.

Companion planting can help improve soil health. For example, if you have heavily compacted soil, plants with deep taproots such as carrots or potatoes can help break up the soil. Peas and beans can help fix nitrogen in the soil, something corn really needs. The deeper roots of tomatoes and melons can utilize nutrients and water from deeper in the soil, leaving the upper-level nutrients available for other crops.

Another benefit of companion planting is insect management. Some plants can repel or confuse harmful insects, attract beneficial insects and pollinators, or serve as a trap crop. I like to have a “pretty” vegetable garden so that means including flowers in my garden beds. Marigolds and nasturtiums are common ones that I plant. Marigolds attract pollinators, help control nematodes—soil-dwelling parasites that can impact plant growth—and help deter flea beetles, cabbageworms, and hornworms by confusing them with their scent. Nasturtiums attract pollinators and predatory insects and also can serve as a trap crop for aphids, flea beetles and other pests and draw them away from plants in the brassicas, cucurbits, legumes, and nightshades families. Herbs such as borage, dill, parsley, and sage can also be used to attract pollinators and beneficial insects. Radishes can serve as a trap crop as they are as appealing as or more than cabbages, lettuces, peppers, tomatoes, and squash to insects like flea beetles, root maggots, and squash borers.

Consider using succession planting and companion planting techniques to solve some of your gardening problems this year. As some techniques are still unproven or based on hearsay, I recommend visiting research-backed sites such https://extension.umn.edu/planting-and-growing-guides/companion-planting-home-gardens or almanac.com/companion-planting-guide-vegetables to learn more.