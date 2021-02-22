GARDENER COLUMN: The “dirt” on potting mixes

I’m currently evaluating my houseplants and other plants to see which ones need to be repotted, divided, and potentially propagated. This means I must once again brush up on potting mixes or media to determine what type to use for my containers and indoor plants. You would think you could use plain ‘ole’ garden soil but that is not the case for container plants. Of course, that’s not a problem right now as the ground is frozen and there is no way I’m going to be able to dig some up anyway. This means if you don’t already have some potting media at home, you’re going to have to buy some. When you walk down the aisle at various stores, you’ll see a variety of different potting soil mixtures and components. In fact, when I went to a local store the other day, I saw potting soil, potting soil plus, peat moss, perlite, vermiculite, African violet mix, cactus mix, and orchid mix all on the same shelf. It was obvious what the African violet mix, cactus mix, and orchid mix were used for, but cactus mix is also recommended for succulents like hen and chicks. With so many options, how do you choose?