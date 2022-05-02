GARDENER COLUMN: The fundamentals of fertilizing

“I find that a real gardener is not a man who cultivates flowers; he is a man who cultivates the soil.” —Karel Capek

I was finally able to get out and truly start cleaning out my garden beds. I only had one afternoon but it was glorious. I needed to cut down and remove my old flower stalks and extra thick layer of unchopped leaves that always seem to get stuck in the prickliest of bushes. I don’t cut down my garden much in the fall as I enjoy the winter interest, wildlife protection, and bird food that many of my perennials provide. In the spring, I try to not to clean my beds too early as many insects and various other critters are still wintering in the leaf litter. In fact, I woke up two fat toads and I’m hoping it’ll be warm enough for them for the next few weeks.

As you review your gardens when prepping them for upcoming season, you may be considering whether you need to fertilize them. I know, not a riveting topic, but it’s important to know when and how to apply fertilizers. Plants all need nutrients to grow and sometimes we may need to replenish, replace, or help release them into the soil. When you look at mixed fertilizer, there are three key elements:

N = Nitrogen promotes heathy leaf growth

P = Phosphorus needed for vigorous root, flowers, and fruit development

K = Potassium helps with stalk and stem building and plant manufacturing of food

On a fertilizer bag these three elements will be listed in a manner such as this 10-10-10. Nitrogen is the first number, phosphorus is the second, and potassium the third. If you’re looking at a fertilizer that is said to be for lawns, you’ll most likely see that the first number is higher than the other two. If you’re looking at one that promotes improved flower production, the middle number will be higher. You’ll also notice some fertilizers are formulated specifically for certain plants such as roses or tomatoes.

There are typically two kinds of fertilizers: granular/slow-release or water-soluble/fast-acting and each has their pros and cons. Slow-release fertilizer will feed throughout the season and water-soluble ones can give a quick boost when needed.

Knowing when to fertilize is just as important as knowing what fertilizer to use. It needs to be applied when the plant can use it – for most plants, early spring is best. Keep in mind many perennial flowers and grasses don’t need a lot of fertilizer. In fact, too much is a bad thing. However, if you have sandy soil without a lot of organic material or noticed your plants haven’t been thriving as they did in the past, a light fertilization may be in order. Better yet, have a soil test done. In many cases, applying an inch of compost or leaf mold to your garden every year will eliminate the need for fertilizing altogether. If you’re not using compost, use no more than one pound of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet.

Heavy perennial feeders such as daylilies, peonies, mums, and tall phlox may benefit from a spring and summer application of fertilizer. The summer application or side-dressing of fertilizer offers quick access to the needed nutrients. You can also side-dress perennials—delphiniums, daisies, and lungworts—that you cut back during the season to get a second bloom. Annuals like to be feed three to four times during the growing season with a fast-acting, high phosphorus fertilizer. Roses are heavy feeders and can be fed weekly with a weak, water-soluble fertilizer.

To learn more about fertilizing, visit canr.msu.edu/news/fertilizing_established_perennial_gardens_feed_em_and_weep?msclkid=c9ff6533c48e11ec9fb1b4a9aa3b5309. If you decide to apply fertilizer, be sure to always read the package directions on the fertilizer bag or container.

For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email trripp@wisc.edu.