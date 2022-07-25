GARDENER COLUMN: Time for harvesting vegetables

“The delicate sweetness of just-picked vegetables is always worth savoring.” ~ Samin Nosrat

This past week was a busy one. I spent a good amount of time in my gardens prepping them for our upcoming Garden Tour. I also spent some time in the Sauk County Master Gardeners Association’s booth at the Sauk County Fair promoting the Master Gardener Volunteer program. Even though I was quite busy, my vegetable garden didn’t stop growing. My beans are starting to come in nicely, I’m harvesting the last of my peas, several pepper plants are ready to be picked, some onions are ready to be pulled and I think my garlic is also ready. Yes, it’s that time of year when the vegetable garden starts to really share its bounty.

Here’s short refresher course on when to harvest some of your vegetables.

Basil: harvest it as soon as the flower buds appear but before they open.

Beans—pole or bush: pick when they are pencil thick before the seeds bulge.

Beets: harvest when 1-1/2-3 inches in diameter to prevent them from becoming tough or woody. Eat the leaves when they are at 4-6 inches long.

Broccoli: cut the heads when they are dark green, the buds are compact and before they start to flower or turn yellow. Don’t pull the plant as many times you will continue to get smaller heads after the first initial cut.

Brussels sprouts: harvest when they are about 1-inch in diameter. Don’t strip the leaves as they need them for growth.

Cucumber: harvest when 6-inches long or as soon as they are big enough to use.

Garlic: check the bulbs to see if they are big enough when the leaves are 1/3 brown. If you’re satisfied with size, it’s time to harvest. Once the leaves are a half to two-thirds brown, they need to be harvested, no matter what.

Kale: leaves should be harvested when they are about the size of your hand to prevent toughness.

Onions: pull when the tops turn brown and fall over.

Summer Squash and Zucchini: pick when they 6-8 inches long.

Tomatoes: leave them on the vine as long as possible for the best flavor. The perfect tomato should be slightly firm and plump, have glossy rich-colored skin, and smell amazing.

Registration is now open for “Growing and Caring for Plants in Wisconsin: Foundations in Gardening” through the University of Wisconsin Horticulture – Division of Extension. This online introductory course runs from Sept. 11-Dec. 10. Students learn key concepts for selecting, growing, and maintaining plants in Wisconsin- from trees to houseplants to vegetables. The course is open to the public and is the first step in becoming a future Master Gardener Volunteer. For more information, visit https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/foundations-in-gardening.

The Sauk County Master Gardeners Association’s 2022 annual Garden Tour is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Day of event tickets are $15 and can be purchased onsite at either Baraboo Community Gardens or the Pioneer Log Village.