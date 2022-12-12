GARDENER COLUMN: Time for the annual Christmas Bird Count

“In order to see birds, it is necessary to become a part of the silence.” -Robert Lynd

The first weekend in December, my husband and I decorated our home for Christmas. With no snow on the ground, it was easier than usual to do our decorating outdoors. My job is to hold the ladder while my husband climbs up and hangs the lights and wreathes. The problem is I tend to get distracted by things in the garden. This time, while we were hanging up the Christmas wreaths on the house, I was distracted by a variety of birds in the nearby trees. This reminded me that we must get our birdfeeders set up and that the Christmas Bird Count will soon start.

The Audubon’s Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count happens Dec. 14 through Jan. 5, 2023. The Christmas Bird Count was started to promote conservation by counting, rather than hunting, birds on Christmas Day in 1900. This year marks the 123rd count and is conducted by thousands of volunteers across the United States, Canada, and other countries in the Western Hemisphere. During the Christmas Bird Count, a circle compiler choses one single calendar day within that timeframe to count the birds. Participation is free and anyone can participate, but there are few things to know before you just start counting birds.

The Christmas Bird Count is a real census that is conducted within 15-mile diameter circles. That’s a lot of area to cover, so single-observed counts are not allowed. To participate, you need to join an existing circle by contacting the organizer/compiler in advance. To find a compiler, visit https://audubon.maps.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=ac275eeb01434cedb1c5dcd0fd3fc7b4. Green and yellow circles are open to new participants, red circles are full. I found four nearby – Baraboo, Sauk City, Poynette, and Portage. When you click on a circle that’s in an area you’d like to participate, it opens a window that provides contact information for the compiler. You can then reach out to that compiler to find the date they plan to count, the route they are planning and what data needs to be collected. In the Baraboo area, the count is scheduled for Dec. 28. If your home is within the boundaries of a Christmas Bird Count circle, you may make arrangements to count the birds in your backyard as long as it is ok with the compiler for the circle.

On the day of the count, you’ll go to your assigned location and document your observations. Volunteers follow specific routes within the defined circle and count all the birds they see or hear. All the birds, not just specific types, are counted to get an idea of how many birds are in the area. Once done, submit your data to the compiler in a timely manner.

For more information about participating in this volunteer opportunity, visit audubon.org/conservation/join-christmas-bird-count. It’s a great way to get outdoors and enjoy nature when there isn’t much we can do in our gardens.