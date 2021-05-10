GARDENER COLUMN: Time to dig into gardening

In the vegetable garden, you can continue to plant your cool-weather crops. Plant your broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage when air temps stay consistently above 40 degrees. You can also plant snap beans, pole beans, sweet corn, and onion plants. Sweet corn planted earlier in the season tends to have fewer pest problems. Veggies, particularly those with colorful fruit, can also be planted in your flower beds if you’re tight on space. If you haven’t started already, it’s time to start hardening off your vegetable seedlings like tomatoes and peppers so they are ready to go into the garden when the chance of frost has past. If you already have seedlings in the garden, be prepared to protect them from cool nights. Floating row covers work well but sheets will do in a pinch. I started a new asparagus bed this year next to my strawberries as they are good companions for each other. It is recommended to not harvest any of the spears the first year. Wait at least until the second year but it’s even better if you can wait until year three. It’s a long time to wait but it will be worth it. I will just have to buy some from our local farmers’ market. You can harvest spears when they are 6-8 inches tall if you already have an established asparagus bed. Speaking of farmers’ markets, they have started up. Consider buying the vegetables you can’t grow in your own garden from your local farmers’ market vendors. While enjoying seasonally fresh and ripe produce, you’ll be supporting local businesses and reducing your carbon footprint.