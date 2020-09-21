GARDENER COLUMN: Time to plant garlic, daffodils and mums

I’m also planting chrysanthemums that I picked up at the Baraboo Farmers’ Market. Mums planted at this time of year can be “hit or miss” for surviving the winter, but I always plant them as they do a wonderful job of adding color to garden at the end of the season. I’ve had success with my fall-planted mums surviving the winter, but it’s usually when I either planted them in very early fall or we have a mild Wisconsin winter. If you plan ahead, you can purchase them at your favorite local nursery in the summer, plant them, and tend to have a better survival rate. I take advantage of the effort I expend planting my fall mums and plant some daffodils in the same hole. They are both planted about the same depth so if my mums don’t survive the winter, I’ve at least planted a few spring blooming bulbs to enjoy next spring. Simply dig a hole for the daffodils, check the recommended depth, plant them pointy side up, cover them with a little soil and then plant the mum on top of them. Make sure the mum is planted the same depth as it was in the container and then backfill with soil. Water them and enjoy. Next spring, the daffodils will come and potentially so will your mums for another round of blooms next fall. I’ve done this for a number of years, and my daffodils always come up and many times, so do my mums. If your mums survive the winter, the spring growth will hide your daffodils as their leaves die back.