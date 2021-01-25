GARDENER COLUMN: Time to prune trees

“A tree which has lost its head will never recover it again, and will survive only as a monument of the ignorance and folly of its Tormentor.” – George William Curtis

There are good reasons to prune trees: to control a tree’s size or shape, help flowering/fruiting, maintain tree health, and remove a safety hazard to people or property.

If you are pruning to control a tree’s size or shape, always remember that a plant’s natural form is truly best. You can prune any unwanted waterspouts, suckers or branches that detract from the plant’s appearance. You should also prune dead or dying branches due to disease or damage from insects, animals, or storms and any branches that rub together. In all cases, avoid topping a tree as it will increase the chance of limbs breaking and poor branch structure. With ornamental or fruit trees, you may need to prune to promote flowering or fruit development. You should also prune weak or narrow-angled tree branches that overhang your home, sidewalk, or other places where people or property could be harmed by fallen branches.