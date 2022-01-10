GARDENER COLUMN: Time to start planning your garden

“To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.”—Audrey Hepburn
January is a key month for planning and preparing for next year’s gardens. Although many of you don’t care for snow, it can really help when planning next year’s garden. For me, a snow-covered yard provides a blank canvas and it’s harder to get distracted if I can’t see the things I didn’t get accomplished last year.
The first step in planning your gardens for next year is to review last year’s gardens. Refresh your memory on what worked, what didn’t, what insect problems you had, weather conditions, things you want to add or change, etc. This is much easier if you track things in a garden journal. If you don’t journal yet, consider doing so in 2022, as it makes the review process so much easier. This can be as easy as noting things on your regular calendar or journal. Then, pencil in important things on your 2022 calendar so you know what needs be done when the time arrives.
Once you’ve reviewed last year’s gardens, start thinking about your upcoming gardens. Identify what plants you want to grow. In my vegetable garden, I figure out not only what I want to grow, but also what quantities I need to plant. I also like to determine if I’m going to start plants from seeds or purchase transplants later in the spring. For example, I planted too much kale last year – I couldn’t use or give away as much as I planted. I also want to try a different variety. So, I will be looking for new variety and will only plant a limited amount. I’ll also be researching Japanese eggplant seeds and determining whether I should start from seed or find a source for transplants. Consider drawing up your garden on paper so you know exactly where you’re going to plant things taking into consideration crop rotation, sunlight, and water needs. Also determine when things need to be planted. Some vegetables you’ll want to plant directly into the soil when it’s warm enough, but others will need to be started indoors prior to setting outside. Use these same steps when considering what new plants you want to add to your perennial beds as well.
Determine what seeds, tools, and other equipment you need for the upcoming season. Take stock of the seeds that you already have left over from previous years—you know you have them—so you know what you need to purchase. If the seeds are a little older or you’re not confident you stored them properly, consider doing a seed viability or germination test. This is as a simple as taking ten seeds, placing them on a damp paper towel inside a plastic bag so they are not touching each other, and noting how many germinate. For most plants, the target germination rate is 80-100%. That doesn’t mean you still can’t plant if the seed germination rate is under these percentages; you’ll just need to plant more seeds. If it’s particularly low, you’ll probably want to purchase new seed.
Take some time to plan your garden now. You’ll be so much happier when it comes time to get outdoors next spring if you have a plan in hand and all the supplies you need to get started.
For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email trripp@wisc.edu.