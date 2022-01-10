GARDENER COLUMN: Time to start planning your garden

The first step in planning your gardens for next year is to review last year’s gardens. Refresh your memory on what worked, what didn’t, what insect problems you had, weather conditions, things you want to add or change, etc. This is much easier if you track things in a garden journal. If you don’t journal yet, consider doing so in 2022, as it makes the review process so much easier. This can be as easy as noting things on your regular calendar or journal. Then, pencil in important things on your 2022 calendar so you know what needs be done when the time arrives.

Once you’ve reviewed last year’s gardens, start thinking about your upcoming gardens. Identify what plants you want to grow. In my vegetable garden, I figure out not only what I want to grow, but also what quantities I need to plant. I also like to determine if I’m going to start plants from seeds or purchase transplants later in the spring. For example, I planted too much kale last year – I couldn’t use or give away as much as I planted. I also want to try a different variety. So, I will be looking for new variety and will only plant a limited amount. I’ll also be researching Japanese eggplant seeds and determining whether I should start from seed or find a source for transplants. Consider drawing up your garden on paper so you know exactly where you’re going to plant things taking into consideration crop rotation, sunlight, and water needs. Also determine when things need to be planted. Some vegetables you’ll want to plant directly into the soil when it’s warm enough, but others will need to be started indoors prior to setting outside. Use these same steps when considering what new plants you want to add to your perennial beds as well.