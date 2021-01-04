GARDENER COLUMN: Time to start planning your garden

January is the time to take a break from garden chores and start planning the coming year’s gardens. At my house, you will find my coffee table is currently home to the newest seed catalogs and numerous garden reference books. While the snow was falling outside yesterday, I snuggled up on my couch paging through those catalogs, looking for something new to add to my 2021 gardens. I’m pretty well set for seeds, but I’m on the lookout of for a particular purple bean in case the seeds I saved don’t germinate well. If you don’t plan well, spring will be here in no time and you’ll find yourself unprepared. Here are a few tasks to do in early January to help you better plan your garden for this next year.

Research new plants. Using those numerous seed catalogs, plus your garden reference books, research new plants to add to your vegetable or flower gardens. There are so many exotic plants that are readily available, it’s important to learn how they will grow in your garden. Take time to read the descriptions, noting things such as growing zone, preferred soil, and water requirements; try not to be simply lured in by the pretty pictures. For example, when choosing a new vegetable, pay attention to how long it takes to mature. We have a shorter growing season, and it would be disappointing if that new vegetable didn’t have enough time to mature. You might decide to choose something similar that will mature sooner or see if it can be started indoors successfully to provide a longer growing season. If you find a new perennial, tree, or shrub; read up to find out what its impact will be on your local environment. I’m looking to add more winter interest to certain areas of my yard and there is a hybrid winterberry holly that I’m considering. It is shorter than the common winterberry that I’ve seen growing in my neighbor’s yard and damp areas alongside the roads in our subdivision. Common winterberry, a Wisconsin native deciduous holly, has bright red fruit that hangs on throughout winter or until the birds find it. It has dark green foliage, small white flowers, tends to sucker, and at maturity, can be anywhere from 5-15-feet tall. It likes rich acidic soil and needs both a male and female plant to set fruit. I like the idea of a shorter version, but I also like to choose plants that can provide a food source for wintering birds.