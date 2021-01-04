GARDENER COLUMN: Time to start planning your garden

“Winter is a season of recovery and preparation.” —Paul Theroux
January is the time to take a break from garden chores and start planning the coming year’s gardens. At my house, you will find my coffee table is currently home to the newest seed catalogs and numerous garden reference books. While the snow was falling outside yesterday, I snuggled up on my couch paging through those catalogs, looking for something new to add to my 2021 gardens. I’m pretty well set for seeds, but I’m on the lookout of for a particular purple bean in case the seeds I saved don’t germinate well. If you don’t plan well, spring will be here in no time and you’ll find yourself unprepared. Here are a few tasks to do in early January to help you better plan your garden for this next year.
Research new plants. Using those numerous seed catalogs, plus your garden reference books, research new plants to add to your vegetable or flower gardens. There are so many exotic plants that are readily available, it’s important to learn how they will grow in your garden. Take time to read the descriptions, noting things such as growing zone, preferred soil, and water requirements; try not to be simply lured in by the pretty pictures. For example, when choosing a new vegetable, pay attention to how long it takes to mature. We have a shorter growing season, and it would be disappointing if that new vegetable didn’t have enough time to mature. You might decide to choose something similar that will mature sooner or see if it can be started indoors successfully to provide a longer growing season. If you find a new perennial, tree, or shrub; read up to find out what its impact will be on your local environment. I’m looking to add more winter interest to certain areas of my yard and there is a hybrid winterberry holly that I’m considering. It is shorter than the common winterberry that I’ve seen growing in my neighbor’s yard and damp areas alongside the roads in our subdivision. Common winterberry, a Wisconsin native deciduous holly, has bright red fruit that hangs on throughout winter or until the birds find it. It has dark green foliage, small white flowers, tends to sucker, and at maturity, can be anywhere from 5-15-feet tall. It likes rich acidic soil and needs both a male and female plant to set fruit. I like the idea of a shorter version, but I also like to choose plants that can provide a food source for wintering birds.
Assess your seed collection. Determine what you want to plant and then look at what seeds you currently have. If you’re like me, you probably have a small stockpile of seeds from years past. Consider only planting things your family likes to eat if you vegetable garden. As much as I’d like to try growing eggplant, my husband does not like it so I’m not sure I want to dedicate garden space to a food that will not get eaten. As you sort your seed packets, check the seed packet dates. If the seeds are old or were not stored properly, you might consider doing a germination or seed viability test. Essentially you place 10 seeds in a row on a moistened paper towel, fold the paper towel over the seeds, place in a plastic bag, and seal. Write the date on the bag and place it somewhere warm, about 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Check it daily to ensure the towel doesn’t dry out. After about a week, check to see if see any sprouting. After 10 days, unroll and count how many sprouted. If less than 70% sprouted, it’s recommended to use new seed, 70%-90% plant a little thicker, and 100% is perfect. If you are missing something that you always like to plant or want to try new this year, place your order soon to ensure you’ll be able to get the seeds you want and in time for planting. Visit ces.ncsu.edu/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/SeedViabilityTest.pdf for additional information on conducting a seed viability test.
Create a planting calendar. Once you’ve decided what to plant, work backwards from the last expected frost date—around May 15 in our area, and create a list of when the plants or seeds should be planted. Some seeds should be started indoors while others should be direct-sowed. Creating your planting calendar can be as simple as taking an extra calendar and noting when to plant each seed type or plant on it. Or you could create a simple spreadsheet that lists the seed type, date to plant, days to germinate and any other pertinent information you might want to know. If you don’t plan to start your own seeds, make note of when you have to pick up plants from local nurseries or farmers markets.
Take time to do these few tasks to prep for your spring garden and you might find January to be bit more enjoyable.
