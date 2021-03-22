GARDENER COLUMN: Time to start tomatoes, peppers and cole crops

Here a short list of vegetables you might want to consider starting indoors during the next few weeks: tomatoes, bell peppers, cabbage, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, collards, and Swiss chard. Even though I have nice south-facing windows, I have more success starting seeds under grow lights. I’m able to get the lights very close to the seed trays and gradually raise them as my seedlings grow. Also, a windowsill can be cold, especially at night, and most seeds will germinate better at temperatures that are about 60 degrees. We still have cloudy days so we can’t guarantee consistent light either.

Another thing to consider using is bottom heat to help aid germination and produce healthier root systems. I have several small and large plant heat mats that I use every season. As soon as your seedlings have germinated, you can turn off the heat mats. That being said, seeds germinate at different rates so if you use a large heating mat that can provide heat for several seed trays, try to group your seed trays by germination rate. That way, you’ll have less of a chance of having some seeds sprouted and getting cooked while waiting for slower-germinating seeds to sprout. Bottom heat can also help prevent damping off. If you’re forgetful like I am, consider putting your lights on a timer so you get consistent light. I found a surge protector that has one side of its outlets on a timer and the other side as simply on. This works great for both my lights and my heat mats. My lights are on the side with the timer and the heat mats are plugged in to the steady-on side for constant heat.