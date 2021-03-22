GARDENER COLUMN: Time to start tomatoes, peppers and cole crops

“A world without tomatoes is like a string quartet without violins.”—Laurie Colwin
The March 13-14 weekend weather was simply spectacular. I had the opportunity to enjoy a hike in the nearby Merrimac Riverland Conservancy and was able to observe some plants starting to green out. In my yard I noticed my tulips are already starting to peek out, but that means I need to start protecting them from the rabbits. Normally at this time of the year, I would start planting a variety of seeds indoors. Instead, I took the opportunity to plant a total of 48 containers using the winter-sowing technique. I know that spring is right around the corner, but some of the plants I want to grow can still be planted in March using this method. The reason I decided to do a few more winter-sowing plantings is that I have a spring vacation planned and I don’t want to have to find someone to babysit any seedlings I start indoors.
However, it’s time to get those tomatoes, peppers, and some of your cole crops started if you like to start your own. I have a fondness for heirloom tomato varieties and unfortunately, I can’t find some of them at my favorite local nurseries, so I have to start my own. Plus, I enjoy the challenge that comes from starting my own plants. I take comfort knowing my local nurseries are there to bail me out if/when I fail to have a good seed-starting season. They might not have my favorite heirlooms, but I won’t go without homegrown tomatoes. I’m still going to start my own tomatoes and peppers, but it’s just going to be little later than I like to make sure I have a long enough growing season.
Here a short list of vegetables you might want to consider starting indoors during the next few weeks: tomatoes, bell peppers, cabbage, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, collards, and Swiss chard. Even though I have nice south-facing windows, I have more success starting seeds under grow lights. I’m able to get the lights very close to the seed trays and gradually raise them as my seedlings grow. Also, a windowsill can be cold, especially at night, and most seeds will germinate better at temperatures that are about 60 degrees. We still have cloudy days so we can’t guarantee consistent light either.
Another thing to consider using is bottom heat to help aid germination and produce healthier root systems. I have several small and large plant heat mats that I use every season. As soon as your seedlings have germinated, you can turn off the heat mats. That being said, seeds germinate at different rates so if you use a large heating mat that can provide heat for several seed trays, try to group your seed trays by germination rate. That way, you’ll have less of a chance of having some seeds sprouted and getting cooked while waiting for slower-germinating seeds to sprout. Bottom heat can also help prevent damping off. If you’re forgetful like I am, consider putting your lights on a timer so you get consistent light. I found a surge protector that has one side of its outlets on a timer and the other side as simply on. This works great for both my lights and my heat mats. My lights are on the side with the timer and the heat mats are plugged in to the steady-on side for constant heat.
Don’t let your seed-starter mix dry out while your seeds are germinating. You may find that you have to water several times a day using a spray bottle. I check my seeds in the morning and the evening and water as needed. Fertilize no more than once a week with ¼ strength water-soluble fertilizer solution once your seedlings have the “true leaves” not the cotyledons, the first set of leaves to emerge. Use regular water for the rest of the time.
Eventually, you’ll have to harden off your seedlings but that won’t be for a little while – about two weeks before you want to plant them outside. For most of us, that will be around the first part of May. I’ll discuss hardening off when it gets a little closer to that time. Until then, happy planting.
For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email haley.weisert@saukcountywi.gov.