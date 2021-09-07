GARDENER COLUMN: To cut back or not – that’s the question

Once you’ve decided what you should leave standing and what can/should be cut back, get out your handy bypass pruners. Only cut your perennials back after they are dormant – this is typically after a couple of hard frosts. Once your plants finish blooming, they need their foliage left standing awhile to put energy back into their bulbs, corms, tubers, tuberous roots, rhizomes, and roots. Remove any materials that are diseased and dispose of them in your trash or bury them – just don’t put them in your compost as most of our compost piles do not get hot enough to kill the various plant diseases. Cut your plants back to 2-3 inches above the crown of the plant. This will help prevent your plants’ dead foliage from becoming havens for fallen, blowing leaves. If you get too many leaves piling up, the leaves can provide homes for mice and voles. Also, some perennials emerge sooner in the spring than they should because they are fooled into thinking it’s warmer than it really is. If you can’t complete your cutting back in the fall, do it as soon as the snow melts in the spring. Fall is just around the corner; instead of trying to hurry and cut everything back before winter, selectively cut back your perennials, and use the rest of your time to enjoy the cooler fall days.