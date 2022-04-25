GARDENER COLUMN: Understanding plant hardiness zones

‘A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust.” — Gertrude Jekyll

On April 16-17, I had the opportunity to visit a non-local nursery and spied a beautiful chartreuse lace leaf elderberry. For many years, I have admired the Japanese maple, especially those with the lacey foliage. This shorter, slow growing tree is well-known for its beautiful color and form, but unfortunately, is typically not very hardy in our area and can be expensive. This beautiful elderberry seems to be an excellent substitute for the Zone 5 Japanese maple I’ve always wanted.

It’s important to understand your growing zones as it can be very disappointing to plant something that is not hardy in our area, and it dies over the winter. I’m willing to push the zones a bit but not when the plant or tree is especially expensive. In this case, I decided to purchase the elderberry – it was affordable, had the look I was going for, and bonus, it has a moderate growth rate so I should see the stature I’m looking for in a few years.

Knowing your plant hardiness zone will help you understand what plants will grow best in your area. It’s amazing to me how much the zones change, even within a short distance. Hardiness zones are 10 degrees different from the next one. For example, Zone 4’s average lowest temperature is 10 degrees colder than Zone 5’s average temperature. To make it even precise, sometimes a zone is reduced even further into “a” and “b” zones. The difference between them is 5 degrees. To find your hardiness zone, visit the 2012 USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map at https://planthardiness.ars.usda.gov. This site allows you to enter your actual street address to determine your hardiness zone. I entered my address and it said it was Zone 5b, minus 15 to minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit; when I entered my son’s address in Baraboo, it was Zone 4b, minus 25 to minus 20 degrees F. We live only about seven miles or 15 minutes apart. However, I live in the Baraboo Bluffs and for some reason, it tends to be 3 to 4 degrees cooler at our house than in town. Because of this, I tend to play it bit safe and select plants that are hardier in cooler temperatures. Factor in your last expected frost date and your planting efforts will be even more successful. Once you know your hardiness zone, look for the hardiness zone on the plant or tree tag and select zone-appropriate plants.

Do you want to push the envelope and try plants that are the fringe of your hardiness zone? If so, try to find a “microclimate” in your yard that is warmer than the rest of your yard. I have a south-facing section of my side yard that is very sheltered from the wind and tends to be warmer than the more open areas of my yard. This is where I consider putting plants, trees, and shrubs that are on the fringe of my zone. Of course, the moisture and light conditions should also match the plant’s needs, but you get the idea. I also tend to do this with plants that are not terribly expensive.

If you like to experiment, can afford to potentially fail, and have a microclimate that meet your desired plant’s preferred growing conditions, then, by all means, push the boundaries a bit. Just don’t expect success if you go more than one full zone without considerable pampering. If the right priced Japanese maple comes along, I might just try it myself.

For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email trripp@wisc.edu.