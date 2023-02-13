“We may think we are nurturing our garden, but of course it’s our garden that is really nurturing us.” – Jenny Uglow

I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for some fresh vegetables from the garden. Now, I know it’s pretty tough to grow the most wonderful of vegetables – the amazing tomato – indoors in the winter, but that doesn’t mean you can’t grow other fresh herbs and vegetables. I currently have herbs that I brought in last fall hanging out in my sunny, south-facing windows, but there are some vegetables I’m planning to grow as well. Besides herbs, most people only consider planting lettuce and microgreens indoors. You can also grow arugula, radishes, bok choy, garlic greens, kale, mustard greens, scallions, spinach, beets, Swiss chard, and even carrots. Read the back of the seed packets to help select plants that mature quickly and stay compact for best results. If you want to grow some of these delicious vegetables, here’s some things to keep in mind.

Most of these vegetables will need at least 12 hours of light. A south-facing window may provide enough natural light, but if you don’t have those conditions, plan to use grow lights.

Choose the right container for your vegetables. The container needs to be big enough to support it when the plant is grown, hold soil without spilling, have adequate drainage, and never have contained anything toxic. Lettuce, arugula, and microgreens can grow in a fairly shallow bowl – around four inches deep. However, the others that I mentioned would be better served by being planted in a container at least six inches deep. If you have a spare window box, that might be deep enough for them. You can even recycle other various plastic containers – just make sure they meet the requirements mentioned earlier.

Use an all-purpose soilless indoor potting mix that contains peat moss or coconut coir, vermiculite and perlite. This will provide aeration and drainage while holding moisture. Many mixes are enriched with nutrients to help plants grow as well. If you like, you can also make your soilless potting mix. Visit https://extension.psu.edu/homemade-potting-media for a “recipe” for making soilless potting mix.

Plan to fertilize your plants as they don’t have a way to get nutrients other than what you give them. Using a potting mix with slow-release fertilizer will help delay the need to fertilize, but eventually those containers will need fertilizer too. Read and follow the instructions for proper fertilizer use – more is not better.

Once you have all your supplies, find the right location to set up your plant station. Set up your grow lights if necessary and keep them about two inches above so the plants don’t get leggy. Many of the vegetables I listed like cooler temperatures, so a cool basement is ideal. They also need soil temps between 65 and 75 degrees to germinate so you may need to add a heat mat. Until your seeds sprout, keep the soil moist. Once they’ve sprout, water your plants at their base once the soil feels dry. Use a fan to provide air circulation to remove excess moisture and help reduce the chance of damping off. It also helps the stems become stronger. Fertilize as needed. Finally, harvest often. With just a little effort, you can enjoy some fresh vegetables while you wait for spring to arrive.

If you have any gardening questions, visit the Sauk County Master Gardeners Association Facebook page at facebook.com/SaukCountyMasterGardener Association.