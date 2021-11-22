GARDENER COLUMN: What I am thankful for

I’m so thankful that my garden was once again very productive. Once again, our freezer and pantries are full of produce that we harvested and preserved to enjoy and share this winter. I’m also thankful that I finally learned and came to appreciate the proper spacing of tomato plants. For once, my tomatoes were relatively disease-free. I also successfully harvested my first planting of garlic, enjoying the scapes early in the spring and a nice collection of healthy bulbs to eat, plus enough to replant for next year. I’m also thankful for the amazing growth I experienced in the first year of my cutting garden. I started it so I could have enough flowers for my daughter’s wedding this past fall. We had a such an abundance of flowers at the wedding, it made this master gardener very proud. This initial success encourages me to continue having a cutting garden next year for beautiful blooms. I’m also thankful for gardening failures as well. I not only was reminded that squash can cross-pollinate and create some very unusual squash, but also to remain humble. As master gardeners, we sometimes need to be reminded that we still need to continue to learn or improve our gardening techniques.