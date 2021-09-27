GARDENER COLUMN: When frost arrives in the garden

If you plant tender bulbs in your flower gardens and containers, the first killing frost is a signal to dig them before the ground freezes. For convenience, I’m going to refer to bulbs, corms, rhizomes, and tubers as “bulbs” from here. Here’s a short list of ones that can be saved from year to year with proper care: tuberous begonias, callas, cannas, dahlias, gladiolus, and elephant ears. Dig them once the foliage dries up or after the first hard frost. If the foliage is killed by frost, it needs to be dug within a few days to make sure rot-causing organisms do not enter the bulb. Take care to not cut, damage, or bruise the bulbs, as that is where pathogens will enter and cause them to rot during winter storage. Clean off all the loose and excess soil and cut off the stems. Gently wash them and leave them to dry. However, glad corms should not be washed; just remove the soil after they have dried. Wait until next spring to divide the bulbs and get rid of any damaged ones to avoid the chance of rot during storage. Before you store your tender bulbs, they need to be cured or dried. Most only need 1-3 days, glads and callas are exceptions – they need closer to three weeks. Keep them out of direct sunlight in temperatures 60-70 degrees Fahrenheit where it is well ventilated. At this time of year, I can cure mine in the garage. I have an old picture frame with a wire screen that I will place on top of an open tote to help increase air flow. Store the dried bulbs in a non-airtight container in layers of peat moss, sand, vermiculite, coir, or wood shavings about 2-3 inches deep, and ensure they don’t touch. If you like, you can also dust them with an insecticide-fungicide just for that particular use. Put the container in a location where the temperatures are between 35-45 degrees Fahrenheit with relative humidity around 50%, an unfinished basement or unheated garage where they cannot freeze will many times suffice. Periodically, throughout the winter, check the bulbs for rot and toss any that show signs of spoilage. If they appear to be shriveled or really wrinkled, mist the packing material to prevent them from completely drying out. If they are too moist, let them air dry and then repack in dry material. Use these simple guidelines to make saving some of your favorite flowers easier.