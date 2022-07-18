GARDENER COLUMN: When, how much, and how often to water

‘To be able to walk out the door when you come home from a job and wander into the garden to do a bit of watering gives you time to be creative in your mind.” ~ Mary Berry

I spent the holiday weekend in Missouri visiting family. Having previously lived there, you’d think I’d remember that July is not the time to visit Missouri. It tends to be very hot and humid, causing me to call the state “Misery,” not Missouri. The weather was very hot and dry, making it very hard to do anything outdoors. Upon our return, I was happy to see the rain gauge indicated we received an inch of rain while we were away, keeping my vegetable and flower gardens from suffering.

When travelling in the summer or your days are simply busy, you can’t always count on receiving enough rain to thoroughly water your vegetables, flowers, trees, and shrubs. Insufficient or inconsistent water can have a serious impact on plants. In the vegetable garden, you can experience smaller or no fruit, toughness, bitterness, bolting, wilting, or simply dying.

Gardens need an inch of rain per week. You can use a rain gauge or follow weather reports to determine if your gardens received enough rain over the past week. If they haven’t, you’ll need to water. An inch of rain is a lot of water – if you have a 100-square-feet of garden, you’ll need 62 gallons to get an inch of water. If we receive rain, but not a full inch, you’ll have to supplement the missing amount.

Check your soil—if it’s dry two inches below the surface, you need to water. Don’t wait for rain or the “perfect time” of the day to water. We had plants that were wilting this afternoon, so we watered them – even though it was during the heat of the day. It ended up raining, but we didn’t bother checking the forecast; the plants needed water, so they got watered. If you have sandy soil, you may need to water twice a week. Clay or loamy soil should be okay being watered once a week.

It’s recommended to water earlier in the day, giving plants time to move the water to the leaves before the heat of the day sets in. Water deeply and slowly at the base of the plants, avoiding the leaves, to help reduce foliar diseases and susceptibility to pests. It’s easy to underestimate the amount of water you’ve applied using a hose, so consider adding drip hoses or learn how to measure the water you use. Visit https://extension.umn.edu/water-wisely-start-your-own-backyard/watering-vegetable-garden to learn how to measure water using just a clock and a bucket.

I just learned you could calculate the outside temperature by counting cricket chirps. Count the number of chirps in 15 seconds and add 37 to calculate the temperate in degrees Fahrenheit. The number should be approximately the outside temperature.

The Sauk County Master Gardeners Association’s 2022 Annual Garden Tour is only two weeks away –from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 30. Visit eventbrite.com and search for 2022 Annual Garden Tour to purchase $10 advance tickets. Day of event tickets are $15 and can be purchased onsite at either Baraboo Community Gardens or the Pioneer Log Village or contact Extension at 608-355-3250 and they can put you in touch with the Garden Tour staff to purchase a ticket.