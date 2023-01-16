GARDENER COLUMN: Winter houseplant care

“In some native languages, the term for plants translates to ‘Those who take care of us.’” – Robin Wall Kimmerer

I find that I tend to get a little bit of cabin fever in the winter when I can’t get outside to enjoy gardening. Growing houseplants helps as they can provide the opportunity to garden indoors. However, there are some things to keep in mind when caring for houseplants.

The first is humidity. Plants like the humidity to be around 50% humidity. However, in the winter, the humidity in our homes can be as low as 10-20%. One easy remedy is to add a humidifier. We have one placed over by the windows in our kitchen where I keep most of our houseplants. The plants are all grouped together, creating a little microclimate among them. If that’s not an option for you, consider adding a pebble tray under your plants. Place an inch of pebbles in the tray, fill it with a half-inch of water, and place the plant on top of the tray. The roots won’t sit in water; instead, the water will evaporate and raise the humidity around your plants.

Another challenge is making sure your plants have adequate light. I’m fortunate to have a large bank of windows on the south side of our home to create a plant haven. Try to place your houseplants in south- or west-facing windows but don’t let them touch the windows. Then try to remember to rotate them a quarter-turn after each watering.

It’s very easy to overwater in the winter. Most of our plants’ growth slows in the winter so they need less water. I like to water once a week as it helps me remember to actually water, but that’s not always the best for your plant. Instead, check the soil moisture about 1 to 2 inches deep to see if your plant needs water. You can also lift them to see how heavy they are; if they are light, they need water. When you do have to water, water deeply with room temperature water until the water runs out the bottom holes. Another option is to let them sit in your sink for about 15 minutes to allow the plant to soak up moisture.

I have to always remind myself to go easy on fertilizer as plant growth is typically much slower during the winter months. There are some exceptions – flowering plants such as African violets and orchids. Wait until you see new growth on your plant before you start fertilizing.

Keep an eye on indoor temperatures. Most plants tend to like the same indoor temps as people – 65 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit during the day and 55-65 degrees Fahrenheit at night. African violets and orchids tend to like it a little warmer, but mine are doing great in these temps.

Finally, manage indoor insect pests and diseases. Every year, I seem to have at least one plant that gets mealy bugs – they look like little pieces of cotton on the plant. Prevention is the best method for controlling pests and diseases so regularly inspect your plants. Common pests are spider mites, mealy bugs, aphids, whiteflies, fungus gnats and scale. Each has a different method for managing them so if you find that you have insect pests, visit https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/article-topic/houseplants for plant pest and disease specific information. For more information on houseplant care, visit https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/articles/houseplant-care.