GARDENER COLUMN: Winter houseplant care

Over the holidays, I traveled to Florida to attend a bowl game. Although the bowl game was wonderful and the temperatures were fabulous—mid-80s, the highlight of the trip for me was our visits to two botanical gardens. All those blooming plants got me excited about gardening, but I think I’ll have to wait a bit – at least for gardening outdoors.

Now is great time to assess your houseplants and give them the extra care they need during the winter. Plants like the humidity to be around 50%, but the humidity in our homes can get quite low in the winter. Using a humidifier can help remedy this issue, plus it’s beneficial to you as well. We have a small humidifier that we have placed near our collection of houseplants in our south-facing windows. By grouping the plants together, it helps create a microclimate that is a little more humid than the rest of house. If a humidifier is not an option for you, place your plants in a shallow saucer with small pebbles and then fill with about a half inch of water. The water will evaporate and add humidity to the air. Misting your plants won’t help raise the humidity, but it will help manage spider mites who like drier conditions.