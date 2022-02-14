 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLUMBIA COUNTY GARDENER

GARDENER COLUMN: Winter sowing - the easy way to start seeds

Are you looking for a way to start seeds that doesn’t require a lot of indoor space and extensive lighting set-ups? Would you like to start more seeds without worrying about leggy plants or damping off disease? Winter sowing might be just the thing to try this year.

Winter sowing is a propagation method where seeds are planted in moist planting mix in vented containers and placed outside to germinate when “Mother Nature” says the time is right. This is much the same as seeds falling to the ground naturally in your garden. How often have you found seedlings of flowers or vegetables that went to seed in your garden pop up on their own in the spring? The advantage to planting the seeds in containers that you have labeled is that you know what you have, rather than puzzling over “what was planted in this section of the garden last year?”

There are many reasons to try winter sowing, including having a garden activity to do when it is far too cold outside to be “gardening.” You can grow varieties that won’t be found at local nurseries, and the seeds won’t wash away or be eaten by birds or animals as they might be in the garden. Because seeds are started in containers with a soil-less seed starting mix, there’s no competition from weed seeds. Placing the containers outside to sit through the cold gives the seeds natural stratification that many seeds need to germinate. By placing the containers in direct sunlight, the resulting seedlings are strong and healthy, with reduced risk of damping off disease and little need for watering during the sprouting season.

Native plants, perennials, herbs, annuals, and vegetables are among the plants you could start with the winter sowing method. While many begin planting containers in December, there is still time in February to get many seeds started that enjoy a long season of cold weather, including coneflowers, butterfly weed, milkweed, liatris, vegetables like spinach, kale and Brussels sprouts, many herbs and hardy annuals. In March, you can start tender annuals, early vegetables like lettuce and peas, and warm season herbs like basil and cilantro. Wait until April to start the heat-lovers such as tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, squash and pumpkins.

You’ll need very few supplies to get started. Gather some discarded milk jugs, potting mix, tape, marker, and seeds; you’ll need patience a bit later. Start by washing the jugs, discarding the cap, and drilling/cutting/poking several holes in the bottom for drainage. Cut the jug in half, leaving the top and bottom attached at the handle. Put 3-4 inches of wet potting mix in bottom of jug, and sow seeds according to packet directions for depth. You can place larger seeds individually, or just sprinkle in the smaller seeds, and cover as package directs. Label the containers with variety of seed planted and use a strong tape to close and seal the container. Set the jugs outside in a sunny but protected location, where the wind won’t blow them away or pets won’t carry them off. They can be on the ground, or on a deck, and keeping them all in a group helps secure them. Snow and rain will enter through the open top, and in the spring, that makes a great peephole to see if anything has sprouted. If the potting mix is well watered at planting, you should not need to add any supplemental water. Now you wait.

Each little greenhouse will sprout its seeds when the time is right. You can open the containers to check on progress, or just peek through the top. When plants have at least two sets of true leaves, the strong healthy plants are ready to be transplanted. The biggest problem most gardeners have reported with this method is too many plants. If you’re ready to try something new, winter sowing is for you.

For more information, contact the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Columbia County office at 608-742-9688.

