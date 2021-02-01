GARDENER COLUMN: Winter sowing

Before you get started, let’s talk seeds. Seeds that need a chilling period or require stratification or scarification are a great choice. Stratification is a technique that mimics the winter conditions—i.e. long periods of cold temperatures—so the seeds will know when to germinate. Scarification cracks or weakens a seed’s tough shell. Read the seed packets and look for these two words or terms such as self-sow, direct-sow early, or pre-chill. Here are a few perennials that fit this bill: coneflower, black-eyed or brown-eyed Susan, foxglove, blanket flower, blazing star, butterfly weed, milkweed, speedwell, tickseed, bee balm, and delphinium. Some hardy annuals to consider include morning glory, Mexican sunflower, cosmos, Canterbury bells, cornflower, larkspur, China aster, calendula, sweet peas, snapdragon, and lupine. You can even start some cool-season vegetables this way such as lettuce, bok choy, and plants in the Brassicaceae family like kale, broccoli, or cauliflower. Sage, oregano, and dill are a few herbs that can be started via winter sowing. Here’s a general timeframe you can follow for our area: January and February – perennials that need cold stratification, March – hardy annuals and cool-season crops.

Once you have all your supplies, you’re ready to plant. If you’re using a milk jug or two-liter bottle, cut it in half—so there is five- to six-inches to put soil in the bottom half, leaving a hinge to keep the top half attached to the bottom. Make drain holes in the bottom and air and moisture vent holes on the top half of the container lid. Fill the container with around four-inches of potting soil—don’t use garden soil – it’s too heavy, and then plant your seeds. Follow the directions on the seed packet as to the recommended depth. If you don’t have a seed packet to reference, plant the seed at a depth of two to three times its width. Really small seeds probably won’t need to be covered at all with soil. Label the container using a plant label or write directly on the container. Water gently, unless your soil is already moist, and then cover. If need be, tape the lid down with the packing or duct tape so it doesn’t get accidently blown or knocked off. Then place your containers outside in a sunny location where they are protected from the wind and animals, but still exposed to snow and rain. Then just sit back and let the containers get snowed and rain on until it starts warming up.