GARDENER: Winter salt can damage landscape

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Salt damage does not limit itself to the root level. Moving traffic and wind causes salt spray to coat the leaves, buds, twigs, and branches of plants. This coating reduces the cold hardiness of the plants and increases the incidence of freeze damage.

While we certainly cannot stop deicing travel ways, we can take some measures to minimize damage to plants. When possible, use something other than sodium chloride. Other deicing products include calcium chloride, calcium magnesium acetate, potassium chloride, or magnesium chloride. However, these products are all significantly more expensive, costing up to 10 times as much as sodium chloride.

In the alternative, use a deicing agent on only high-risk, critical areas. In other areas, use sand, kitty litter, cinders, or ash. When necessary, combine small amounts of salt with these materials. Apply whatever material you choose, including the deicing agents, only after all snow has been plowed or shoveled for maximum efficiency.

Cover plants sensitive to salt spray with burlap or place a barrier around them to protect them. Do not shovel salt-laden snow onto the root zone of plants.