"In order to live off a garden, you practically have to live in it.” — Frank McKinney Hubbard
If your tomatoes were diseased and died early, you are not alone. Late blight was confirmed in Baraboo, so it has probably infected many gardens in Sauk County. If your tomatoes were diseased, pull the plant out, place them in a plastic bag, and dispose of them in the trash. As a rule, I never compost tomato plants because it is a plant that gets many diseases. After pulling plants, clean the area completely. No trace of tomatoes should be left. Next year, plant in a different area. Do not forget to clean the tomato cages as well because they may carry the disease. Lysol spray works well.
When you put your garden to bed in October, add compost, shredded leaves, grass clippings, not treated with weed killer, manure and about two pounds of 10-10-10 fertilizer per 100 square feet. Rake it smooth and sprinkle on a cover crop of annual rye or winter oats. You can purchase these at a farm supply store. About one pound will cover 100 square feet.
Asparagus needs to get a top dressing of manure. About 2-3 inches is good. If you are growing Brussels sprouts, pinch off the growing tips to drive energy into developing sprouts. Also, prune out the lower leaves. Harvest from bottom up.
Kale is a tough plant. It improves with cold weather and frost. You can even leave it to overwinter with a covering of straw.
If you planted a fall crop of lettuce, you are in for a treat. It is tender and sweet. If your spring lettuce has gone to seed, sprinkle it over the ground in October and you will have fresh lettuce in spring so no need to buy lettuce seed.
Parsnips should only be harvested after a major freeze. If left in the ground over winter, they are very sweet. You can always dig them any time and they still taste good.
Start collecting seeds from your annuals to sow next year. The easiest ones are marigolds, zinnias, Black-eyed Susan’s and cleomes. There are many others, so go out and see what you can find. The seeds need to be ready to collect. They will mostly be brown or black. After harvesting, spread seed out to dry then store in a paper lunch bag — never a plastic bag. An envelope works great.
The next Master Gardener classes coming up include perennials with me on Sept. 28, vegetables with me on Oct. 5, and plant diseases with Brian Huddleston on Oct. 11. The cost is $15 to join the class. Call 608-355-3250 to sign up.
