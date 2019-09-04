Rhododendrons or azaleas may be linked to disease killing oaks

Consumers should look for leaf and shoot dieback as potential symptoms. Suspect plants should be sent the University of Wisconsin-Madison Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic. There is no cost. For information about how to submit a sample, visit pddc.wisc.edu.

“Given the results of our surveys, we would expect that many of the distributed plants are negative for P. ramorum. However, due to the positive detection and because many of the plants had been sold before we received notice, we wanted to enlist citizens in keeping an eye out for symptoms,” said Brian Kuhn, director of DATCP’s Plant Industry Bureau. “These plants entered Wisconsin legally, with the proper documentation, and all the businesses involved have cooperated with us.”

Susceptible plants at the supplier and the nursery are being destroyed and owners are disinfecting soil and equipment.