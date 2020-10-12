SHOP: GARDENER COLUMN: Digging and storing tender bulbs, rhizomes and tubers (copy)

Similar to dahlias, gladiolus or glads corms should be dug as soon as the leaves die back or after the first fall frost. Dig the glad, grabbing the leaves to pull it out of the soil. Shake off the soil, but don’t wash, and discard damaged corms. Cut the stalk, leaving about one inch above the corm. You can save the small cormels and plant them again next year. They will take two to three years to bloom if you dig and replant them each year. Dry the corms for one to two days as weather permits. If you have them, place them in wood flats or trays and cure them in a warm, airy location for two weeks at about 80-85 degrees. Don’t remove the husks. Dust the corms with fungicide by placing them and the fungicide in a paper bag and shaking. Store the glad corms in a paper or cloth bag, pantyhose or an old onion sack. Store them in an unheated basement or garage at 35-45 degrees with low humidity and don’t let them freeze. Replant them next spring.

This tropical plant is found in many of my shade garden containers. A gardener friend of mine in Missouri has so many interesting colors and cultivars that I love to buy them when I’m able to attend their Master Gardener plant sale. Unfortunately, I’m not able to make it back to Missouri every spring so I always try to store my corms from one year to the next. The leaves are edible, but they must be cooked first as all parts of the plant contain needle-like crystals of calcium oxalate which are a skin irritant. I have never tried them. Once your elephant ears start to die back, you can dig them. Start about three to four inches away from the stem when you start digging to avoid damaging the corm. Carefully pry up the plant. Once you’ve removed the plant, look around for any “babies” that you can save as well. Wash off the extra soil. Lay the plant in the shade for a couple days to dry the roots and leaves. Once the leaves are yellow and roots are dry, remove the leaves by cutting the leaves one by one, making sure to only cut the leaves. Trim the roots about an inch. Pack the bulbs in a box in layers of peat moss and store them in a cool, dry location. If you like, dust them with fungicide. Once again, remember to inspect your bulbs a couple times throughout the winter and dispose of any “bad” ones. Come next spring, take them out and plant them. If you want big plants early, pot them up about a month early and keep them in a location about 75 degrees.