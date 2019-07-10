“Climate is what we expect; weather is what we get.” — Mark Twain
The hot weather is causing some plants such as lettuce and spinach to bolt, go to seed. If you want another crop of some of your cool season plants, it’s time to plant the seed. They will mature in the cooler weather of August and September. Plant these seeds a little deeper than your spring planting and mulch lightly to keep the soil cool. You can also plant kale, bunching onions, cucumbers and summer squash for a fall harvest.
The second week of July, you can still plant beets, rutabagas and turnips for a fall harvest. If you started seedlings of cabbage, Brussels sprouts and cauliflower indoor, you can plant them outdoors about the third week in July. Cauliflower usually performs better as a fall crop.
In the flower beds, cut old canes of climbing roses so that new shoots can grow. Pinch new growth on late flowering mums and fertilizer lightly for larger blooms. During the third week of July, divide irises and daylilies after they are done blooming. Cut down their leaves to about 8 inches. Start a bed of perennial seeds for transplanting next spring. This is a real money saver. I usually start Shasta daisy, Sweet William, Black-eyed Susan, Baptisia and almost any perennial that has gone to see. Or you can, check out the seed racks at local stores before they discontinue the displays. The end of July is the last time to fertilize your perennial beds.
For container plants that are looking straggly, just cut them back to about 5 inches. This is particularly true for petunias and filler plants in your pots. After cutting back, fertilize them and in a few weeks your container will look as good as new.
Stop pruning yews, junipers and arborvitae by the third week in July. I know that fall is a while in coming, but if you love to make dried fall flower arrangements, start checking out the seed heads of your spring and summer blooming plants. I recently cut back my columbine and realized that the seed heads are great for drying. Even a few seed pods of peonies and iris work well, and by the time fall comes around, you will have a nice variety to display. I even spray-paint some of them in silver, gold, red or green for Christmas arrangements. Use your imagination and you will be amazed.
A new Master Gardener class will be held this fall and the registration deadline is Aug. 7. The cost for program that includes classes weekly for 12 weeks is $150 with a $25 rebate after you complete the certification process. This class is for gardeners and anyone who would like to be a better gardener or open to someone very new to gardening. Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday mornings in Baraboo starting at the beginning of September. For more information, call 608-355-3250.
