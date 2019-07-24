A “Black Moon” occurs either July 31 or August 30 this year, depending on your sources or your location. The timing of astronomical events is given in “Universal Time,” which is also known as Greenwich Mean Time, and then you convert to your local time. This can sometimes cause an event to happen on one day in one part of the world and on a different day in a different part of the world, and for the Black Moon in 2019, it happens for some observers in July and some in August.
A Black Moon is the second New Moon in a month. For those of us in the United States, the first New Moon of July was at 2:16 p.m. CDT on the 2 and the second, Black Moon, will be at 10:11 p.m. CDT on July 31. For those in the Eastern Hemisphere, there is no New Moon and Black Moon on July 31 because it translates to 4:11 a.m. UT or GMT Aug. 1. But when we have our first New Moon of August on the 30, those in the Eastern Hemisphere are having their second, Black Moon, at 11:37 p.m. UT on Aug. 30.
The Full Moon for August is at 7:29 a.m. CDT on Aug. 15. The timing of the Full Moon is particularly bad for the popular Perseid Meteor Shower, which peaks around Aug.11 and 12. The bright waxing moon will wash out many of the meteors around peak. But with 100 meteors an hour possible, it’s always worth looking out for some Perseids. The shower actually runs from July 13 to Aug. 26, so there are opportunities in darker skies to see a Perseid or two.
If you spot a meteor in August, trace it back to where it seems to have appeared from. The source of Perseid meteors should be around the constellation Perseus, which rises above the northeastern horizon in the late evening. Perseus is known for some pretty star clusters, from the large, bright but diffuse Alpha Persei Cluster to the Double Cluster, a fabulous pair of star clusters that pop into view when you focus a pair of binoculars on them.
Turn your attention to the opposite side of the sky near the southern horizon. If you can make out stars that form a shape like a teapot, then you’ve spotted not only the constellation Sagittarius but the center of the Milky Way Galaxy. Use binoculars or a telescope to scan the Milky Way clouds above the teapot to find a variety of star clusters and gaseous nebulae.
Above the lid of the teapot is a large cluster of stars around the galactic center and its invisible black hole within. This region is known as the Sagittarius Star Cloud and contains the densest concentration of individual stars visible in binoculars, with up to 1,000 appearing within the field of view.
Saturn lies to one side of the Milky Way in Sagittarius during August and Jupiter is on the other side in the constellation Ophiuchus. On Aug. 9, the moon lies close to Jupiter and on Aug. 11 it has strode across the Milky Way to take up close quarters by Saturn.
Take advantage of warm summer nights by lying back in a lawn chair with binoculars and scanning space to see what you might discover.
