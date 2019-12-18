KIZER WHITT COLUMN: A chance to see Neptune and meteor shower in January

Venus Skims Past Neptune

Neptune is the dimmest planet, currently at magnitude 7.9. It’s unusual to get a chance to easily spot this most distant planet, but an excellent opportunity comes on Jan. 27. Brilliant Venus, at magnitude -4.1, will skim past Neptune in the west-southwest after sunset. Look around 6:30 p.m., after it’s plenty dark but before the objects are too low to see.

Use binoculars or a telescope and focus in on Venus. The first thing you’ll notice in your field of view is a star just a smidge to the upper left of Venus. On the opposite side of Venus, to the lower right, is a much dimmer point of light. This is Neptune. Through a telescope you may even be able to make out a disk-like shape instead of a pinprick that indicates stars. The two planets appear 13 arcminutes apart, an incredibly close brush by two planets as seen from Earth.

As a bonus, the crescent moon is below Venus and Neptune on this evening. If you want to take a peek through magnification, just make sure you do it after you’ve spotted Neptune, because you’ll ruin your night vision when you look close-up at the bright sliver of the moon.