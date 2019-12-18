KIZER WHITT COLUMN: A chance to see Neptune and meteor shower in January

Venus Skims Past Neptune
Neptune is the dimmest planet, currently at magnitude 7.9. It’s unusual to get a chance to easily spot this most distant planet, but an excellent opportunity comes on Jan. 27. Brilliant Venus, at magnitude -4.1, will skim past Neptune in the west-southwest after sunset. Look around 6:30 p.m., after it’s plenty dark but before the objects are too low to see.
Use binoculars or a telescope and focus in on Venus. The first thing you’ll notice in your field of view is a star just a smidge to the upper left of Venus. On the opposite side of Venus, to the lower right, is a much dimmer point of light. This is Neptune. Through a telescope you may even be able to make out a disk-like shape instead of a pinprick that indicates stars. The two planets appear 13 arcminutes apart, an incredibly close brush by two planets as seen from Earth.
As a bonus, the crescent moon is below Venus and Neptune on this evening. If you want to take a peek through magnification, just make sure you do it after you’ve spotted Neptune, because you’ll ruin your night vision when you look close-up at the bright sliver of the moon.
Early risers should make a point to look southeast on the morning on Jan. 20. The crescent moon is by Mars, with Mars’s rival, Antares (anti-Ares) completing the tight triangle. Antares is currently winning the brightness war over Mars, but that will change later in 2020, when Mars has it closest approach to Earth until 2035. The Red Planet will shine at magnitude -2.5 with a large 22 arcsecond disk this fall.
Betelgeuse Grows Dimmer
One of the most distinctive constellations in the sky is undergoing a change. The red supergiant Betelgeuse, which marks one of the shoulders in Orion, has been growing dimmer as of late. The most recent reports say it is dimmer by a factor of two. When you look at Orion, does reddish Betelgeuse look any different to you?
You have free articles remaining.
While Betelgeuse is known to be one of the stars that will soon go supernova, “soon” is expected to be more like 100,000 years from now, not tomorrow. Betelgeuse is a variable star, so it’s not too strange that it is dimming, but there’s always a chance that it may be ready to blow, so it’s worth taking a second look next time you’re out on a clear night.
Pillars and the Full Moon
Some atmospheric phenomena are best observed in the winter. One of those is a pillar—a column of light seen above the sun around sunrise or sunset. This vertical tower of light is visible on cold days when ice crystals are in the air. You may also spot them above a moon or even a street light.
If atmospheric conditions are right, it could be possible to see two pillars on January 10 on opposite sides of the sky as the sun sets in the west-southwest and the full moon rises at the same time in the east-northeast.
Fireballs and Meteor Showers
The best meteor shower of the year occurs just three nights in, on Jan. 3 overnight to Jan. 4. The Quadrantid Meteor Shower can produce up to 120 meteors an hour. Because of the cold weather and the fact that it’s a cloudy time of year, the Quadrantids don’t get a lot of observers. The area of sky from which the meteors will appear to emanate is near the northern horizon, between Draco and Bootes.
In late 2019, Wisconsin saw an unusual number of fireballs in the night sky. Fireballs, also called bolides, are meteoroids larger than one centimeter that create startlingly bright streaks in the night sky, and sometimes can even be viewed in daylight. Normal meteors come from dust or tiny pebble-sized particles, so larger fireballs don’t usually produce a meteorite, which is when the physical remnant reaches the ground. If you see a fireball of exceptional brightness that is slow moving, it is more likely to create a meteorite. The faster-moving meteors typically burn up completely in the atmosphere.
Another thing to notice is if there’s a sound associated with the fireball. Some people have reported hearing a sizzling sound. Truly enormous (and rare) fireballs will produce a sonic boom. One was heard in Kansas in 2019 and in New York in 2015. A famous one occurred in Russia in 2013, causing windows to shatter and a roof to collapse.
Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.