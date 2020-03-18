KIZER WHITT COLUMN: April's "Pink Moon" to be seen April 7

If you are struck with insomnia on April 15, you can spot a half-lit moon hanging with the morning planets. Saturn is the planet just below the moon, while Jupiter is brighter and higher to the right and Mars is the reddish glow to the lower left.

Because the moon is tidally locked with Earth and always points its same face toward us, we only get to see about half of its surface. But due to a phenomenon called libration, ever so often the moon swings just a bit farther than normal and we get to peer a bit around the edges. On April 2 and 30, the west limb of the moon is slightly more exposed, while on April 14, a bit more of the eastern limb can be seen.

Lyrid Meteor Shower

April’s best known meteor shower is the Lyrids. The Lyrid meteors will peak on April 21-22, and the moon won’t be around to interfere. Lyrids seem to come from the constellation Lyra, which is rising in the northeast on April evenings. Its brightest star, Vega, is the most brilliant point of light in this region of sky, making it easy to find the constellation. A dimmer parallelogram shape dangles from bright Vega, making up the rest of the constellation.

The meteors may appear widely scattered across the sky, but if you trace their paths backward, they should lead to Lyra. If one of the “shooting stars” you see doesn’t trace back to this constellation, then you’ve spotted a sporadic meteor unassociated with the shower.

Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.