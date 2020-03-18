KIZER WHITT COLUMN: April's "Pink Moon" to be seen April 7

Venus Visits the Seven Sisters
The beginning of the month showcases a beautiful grouping of bright Venus near the Pleiades, a star cluster in Taurus. Look west after sunset as the stars begin to appear. Venus is easily the first object you’ll see, shining brightly through the fading glow.
The Pleiades, or Seven Sisters, is a star cluster that draws the eye even when Venus is not near. These two objects will be close together from April 1-6, with the planet actually mingling among the sisters on April 3. Venus passes in front of the cluster starting on April 2 when it begins to edge into the territory until April 4 when it exits the other side.
The V-shape of stars just to Venus and the Pleiades’ left is a different cluster known as the Hyades, and it marks the main shape of Taurus the Bull’s head. On April 25, a crescent moon will brush past the Hyades before joining up with Venus, now higher in the sky, on April 26.
Venus is the lone prominent planet visible in evening skies in April, with the other naked-eye planets below the horizon until the wee hours of the morning.
April’s Moon
April’s full moon occurs at 9:36 p.m. on April 7. April’s full moon is nicknamed the Pink Moon in reference to flowers that are beginning to bloom to signify spring. The full moon rises in the constellation Virgo on this date, one of the spring constellations. The region of sky between Virgo and Leo the Lion, which is partly made up of the backward question mark seen above Virgo, is home to a rich collection of galaxies.
If you are struck with insomnia on April 15, you can spot a half-lit moon hanging with the morning planets. Saturn is the planet just below the moon, while Jupiter is brighter and higher to the right and Mars is the reddish glow to the lower left.
Because the moon is tidally locked with Earth and always points its same face toward us, we only get to see about half of its surface. But due to a phenomenon called libration, ever so often the moon swings just a bit farther than normal and we get to peer a bit around the edges. On April 2 and 30, the west limb of the moon is slightly more exposed, while on April 14, a bit more of the eastern limb can be seen.
Lyrid Meteor Shower
April’s best known meteor shower is the Lyrids. The Lyrid meteors will peak on April 21-22, and the moon won’t be around to interfere. Lyrids seem to come from the constellation Lyra, which is rising in the northeast on April evenings. Its brightest star, Vega, is the most brilliant point of light in this region of sky, making it easy to find the constellation. A dimmer parallelogram shape dangles from bright Vega, making up the rest of the constellation.
The meteors may appear widely scattered across the sky, but if you trace their paths backward, they should lead to Lyra. If one of the “shooting stars” you see doesn’t trace back to this constellation, then you’ve spotted a sporadic meteor unassociated with the shower.
Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.