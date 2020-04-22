KIZER WHITT COLUMN: Chance to see three comets in May

Comets Lurking in the Dark
Not one, not two, but three comets are observing possibilities in May. The first two require optical aid, either binoculars or a telescope, and the third requires patience, luck, or a trip to the Southern Hemisphere.
Comet Y4 Atlas was the best shot for a brightening comet this spring, until it seemed to break up in early April. However, the fuzzy ball of gas and dust began brightening again, and may still make for a decent target. Look in the northwest after dark. You’ll notice brilliant Venus in this region of sky, and wide to its right will be Comet Atlas. Over the course of May, the comet will be moving from high to low, passing out of the constellation known as Camelopardalis and into Perseus.
Comet T2 PanSTARRS should reach maximum brightness at about eighth magnitude around May 15. But check all month to see if it has an outburst that makes it easier to spot. On May 2, find the Little Dipper in the north and trail off its handle into Camelopardalis, the same constellation of the Giraffe as mentioned above, to find Comet PanSTARRS. But it will be moving in the opposite direction. Toward the end of the month, on May 22, you can spot the comet by galaxy M82 in Ursa Major. M82, the Cigar Galaxy, is one of the first galaxies that new telescope owners like to hunt down, because it has a neighboring galaxy, M81, which can be seen in the same field of view. This is a great time to try to spot both galaxies and a comet if your eyepiece can fit them all in.
Comet F8 SWAN would be hands down the best on our list for May if it were only going to appear high enough above the horizon. This comet is best suited for those in the Southern Hemisphere. Comet SWAN is predicted to be visible without any optical aid, so it’s worth a shot to try to glimpse it skimming just above the northeastern horizon in the hours before sunrise. This comet was only just discovered this year, and Comet Atlas was discovered in 2019, so who knows what might appear next, even brighter and more dazzling than what came before.
Planets in May
The best planetary viewing for May comes on May 21, when Venus and Mercury are within a degree of each other. Look northwest after sunset for sparkling Venus, and then spot Mercury just below and slightly left. Being the closest planet to the Sun, Mercury never strays more than 28 degrees from the Sun and can only be spotted soon after sunset or before sunrise. Mercury is not especially bright either, so most people have never seen it. If you spot Mercury by Venus this month, consider yourself one of the very few!
On May 23, Venus and Mercury will have stretched farther apart, with Mercury now above Venus, but a whisper-thin crescent moon anchors the view from below, creating a lovely snapshot. Thereafter, Mercury leaps upward while Venus sinks down to join the Sun.
May’s Full Moon is on May 7 around sunrise, so it will look more than 99% full on both the evening of May 6 and 7 as it rises in the southeast. A meteor shower occurs overnight just prior to the Full Moon, from May 5-6. The Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower can produce up to 60 meteors an hour. Expect the bright moon to wash out the dimmer “falling stars.”
Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.
