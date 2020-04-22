KIZER WHITT COLUMN: Chance to see three comets in May

Comet F8 SWAN would be hands down the best on our list for May if it were only going to appear high enough above the horizon. This comet is best suited for those in the Southern Hemisphere. Comet SWAN is predicted to be visible without any optical aid, so it’s worth a shot to try to glimpse it skimming just above the northeastern horizon in the hours before sunrise. This comet was only just discovered this year, and Comet Atlas was discovered in 2019, so who knows what might appear next, even brighter and more dazzling than what came before.

Planets in May

The best planetary viewing for May comes on May 21, when Venus and Mercury are within a degree of each other. Look northwest after sunset for sparkling Venus, and then spot Mercury just below and slightly left. Being the closest planet to the Sun, Mercury never strays more than 28 degrees from the Sun and can only be spotted soon after sunset or before sunrise. Mercury is not especially bright either, so most people have never seen it. If you spot Mercury by Venus this month, consider yourself one of the very few!

On May 23, Venus and Mercury will have stretched farther apart, with Mercury now above Venus, but a whisper-thin crescent moon anchors the view from below, creating a lovely snapshot. Thereafter, Mercury leaps upward while Venus sinks down to join the Sun.

May’s Full Moon is on May 7 around sunrise, so it will look more than 99% full on both the evening of May 6 and 7 as it rises in the southeast. A meteor shower occurs overnight just prior to the Full Moon, from May 5-6. The Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower can produce up to 60 meteors an hour. Expect the bright moon to wash out the dimmer “falling stars.”

Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.