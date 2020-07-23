KIZER WHITT COLUMN: Comet NEOWISE exits from Earth

Sometimes comets are known long before they appear on the scene, and other times they pop up unexpectedly. Comet NEOWISE C/2020 F3 was discovered on March 27 by the NEOWISE space telescope as it headed toward the sun. Because it has a large nucleus, it held together after passing the sun and became visible to the unaided eye in July.
Around mid-July, Comet NEOWISE became an evening object that could be seen in the northwest about an hour or more after sunset as the sky darkened. The Big Dipper is currently in the northwestern sky after dark also, with the bowl hanging down. From mid-July through about the July 22, the comet’s below the bowl of the Dipper and rising. For the rest of July, the comet is wide to the left of the Big Dipper and continuing to move upward as it grows dimmer.
Comet NEOWISE’s closest pass with Earth or perigee comes on July 23. When I first caught the comet on the evening of July 13, it was first visible in binoculars about an hour after sunset and then became visible to the unaided eye about 30 minutes later. Using averted vision, where you look just to the side of your target object, makes the comet easier to pick up. This is true for many faint night-sky objects.
Perseid Meteors
A favorite August activity for stargazers is the Perseid Meteor Shower. The shower peaks overnight on Aug. 12, but Perseid meteors can be seen for many evenings before and after the peak. With the full moon earlier in the month on Aug. 3, the sky should be nice and dark for the annual meteor shower.
Up to 90 meteors an hour can be seen at the shower’s peak. The meteors appear to come from the constellation Perseus, which is how the shower got its name. Perseus can be found rising in the northeast at sunset. Look for it between Cassiopeia - the W-shaped constellation - and the horizon.
Seeing an asteroid and dwarf planet
For a real observing challenge, August gives you a chance to spot the largest asteroid in the asteroid belt, Ceres. Ceres is so large that it’s also classified as a dwarf planet, and it’s the only dwarf planet to lie within the asteroid belt. Ceres reaches opposition on Aug. 28, when it will be as bright as magnitude 7.7. The word “bright,” however, is a bit of a stretch, because you will still need binoculars or a telescope to find it. Because of its proximity to us, for most of August Ceres will be brighter than magnitude 8.
During August, Ceres will rise in the southeast in the constellation of Aquarius. The nearest bright star is Fomalhaut, a magnitude 1.2 star that will hang close to the southern horizon. On the date of opposition, Ceres with be 6 degrees above Fomalhaut, or a little over the width of three fingers held at arm’s length.
Planets in August
Saturn, Jupiter, and the moon come together at the beginning of the month in the southern sky. Jupiter is currently at its brightest at magnitude -2.7. The moon will be only two days before full stage. By Aug. 3, the full moon has scooted to the left into Capricornus.
On Aug. 8, those up late in the evening can watch the waning moon rise beside Mars. Every day in August Mars will get a little bigger and brighter and rise a bit earlier as it moves toward its best apparition of the decade.
The moon returns to Jupiter and Saturn at the end of the month, pairing first with Jupiter on Aug. 28 and then with Saturn on Aug. 29. Jupiter outshines Saturn by a factor of 10. Jupiter is currently 4.4 AU from Earth while Saturn, while also being a smaller planet than Jupiter, is 9.2 AU from Earth—more than twice as far away.
Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.
