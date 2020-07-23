KIZER WHITT COLUMN: Comet NEOWISE exits from Earth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sometimes comets are known long before they appear on the scene, and other times they pop up unexpectedly. Comet NEOWISE C/2020 F3 was discovered on March 27 by the NEOWISE space telescope as it headed toward the sun. Because it has a large nucleus, it held together after passing the sun and became visible to the unaided eye in July.

Around mid-July, Comet NEOWISE became an evening object that could be seen in the northwest about an hour or more after sunset as the sky darkened. The Big Dipper is currently in the northwestern sky after dark also, with the bowl hanging down. From mid-July through about the July 22, the comet’s below the bowl of the Dipper and rising. For the rest of July, the comet is wide to the left of the Big Dipper and continuing to move upward as it grows dimmer.

Comet NEOWISE’s closest pass with Earth or perigee comes on July 23. When I first caught the comet on the evening of July 13, it was first visible in binoculars about an hour after sunset and then became visible to the unaided eye about 30 minutes later. Using averted vision, where you look just to the side of your target object, makes the comet easier to pick up. This is true for many faint night-sky objects.

Perseid Meteors