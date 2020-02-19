KIZER WHITT COLUMN: Manmade satellites

For a chance to spot the Starlink constellation of satellites that are a hot topic in the astronomy world, look southwest starting around 7 p.m. on March 5. A line of dim objects will rise from the horizon and cut low across the southern sky, under the knees of Orion the Hunter. The satellites aren’t especially bright, but they are bright enough to be spotted with the unaided eye and cause long streaks of light through time-lapse photographs taken by amateurs and researchers alike. The first satellite in the constellation will rise around 7:02 p.m. and take about 3 minutes to cross the sky before disappearing, followed every few seconds or minutes by approximately 30 more satellites, with the event lasting more than 15 minutes. If you miss it, there will be another pass of Starlink starting just 17 minutes after the last one ends.