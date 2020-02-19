KIZER WHITT COLUMN: Manmade satellites

Plenty of Planets plus manmade satellites
Venus is the showstopper in the night sky as March evenings get dark. It shines at magnitude -4.3, and many will mistake it for some sort of manmade object until they realize it has no movement. A crescent moon tries to steal some of Venus’s limelight on March 27 and 28.
For a bonus planet lurking in the dark near Venus, turn binoculars on the second planet from the Sun on March 7. Then look straight left from Venus. There are two dimmer objects to the left, the closest is a star in Aries, but almost twice as far out at just over two degrees distant is a bluish object that may resolve into a disk: Uranus. If you’re clouded out, March 8 and 9 still find Uranus and Venus close together, but on these two dates instead of looking straight to the side to find Uranus, you’ll have to look to its lower right as Venus leaps away.
Early bird planets
The last half of March is busy for early morning planetary activity, between 4 a.m. and sunrise. Start on March 17 looking southeast. The first thing to catch your eye will be Jupiter, shining the brightest. Mars is straight out to the right and will swing close and just below Jupiter over the next few days. March 18 is the most photogenic date, when a 30% lit moon is just below the pair. The two planets are closest together on March 20, with Mars just to the lower right of Jupiter.
Soon fickle Mars abandons Jupiter and heads to Saturn to pair up. On March 28, Mars is straight out to the side from Saturn, but it will come closer and drift below the Ringed Planet, coming closest on March 31.
Full moon and dates of note
The largest full moon of 2020, occurs on March 9. The days following full moon will bring especially large tides in coastal areas.
Daylight Saving Time begins on March 8, while spring itself begins almost two weeks later. Many news sources will say the first day of spring is on March 20, but for those of us in the Central Time Zone, the actual moment of the equinox is at 10:49 p.m. on March 19.
Manmade observing targets
A particularly bright pass of the International Space Station occurs at 8:39 a.m. on March 19. Look low in the southwest until you spot a magnitude -3.9 object slowly sailing across the sky. The space station will look nearly as bright as Venus. The spacecraft will head upward, cutting across Orion and his belt and then passing just to the side of Gemini’s twins before fading from sight. This whole process will take about four minutes. When you watch ISS fly by, keep in mind that there are three people inside the station, looking down on Earth. As of last August, 563 people have traveled into space.
For a chance to spot the Starlink constellation of satellites that are a hot topic in the astronomy world, look southwest starting around 7 p.m. on March 5. A line of dim objects will rise from the horizon and cut low across the southern sky, under the knees of Orion the Hunter. The satellites aren’t especially bright, but they are bright enough to be spotted with the unaided eye and cause long streaks of light through time-lapse photographs taken by amateurs and researchers alike. The first satellite in the constellation will rise around 7:02 p.m. and take about 3 minutes to cross the sky before disappearing, followed every few seconds or minutes by approximately 30 more satellites, with the event lasting more than 15 minutes. If you miss it, there will be another pass of Starlink starting just 17 minutes after the last one ends.
Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.