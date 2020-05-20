KIZER WHITT COLUMN: The moons of June

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Moons of June

Earth’s moon and some of Jupiter’s moons make for great observing opportunities in June. The Full Moon comes early in the month, on June 5. That puts the New Moon a little more than two weeks later, on June 21. Summer arrives just hours before New Moon, on June 20. The shortest nights of the year occur around the solstice, but the extra darkness of New Moon will make it a good time to stay up late and stargaze.

True night owls can stay up till after midnight from June 7-8 and June 8-9 to see the waning moon couple up with Jupiter, followed by Saturn the next night. Jupiter and Saturn themselves are not far apart in the southeastern midnight sky, about 5 degrees apart, which is approximately the same amount of sky blocked out by three fingers held together at arm’s length.

Early birds get a chance to see a nice pairing of the moon and Venus on the morning of June 19. As the pair rises above the east-northeastern horizon, they will be less than a degree apart, and the crescent moon will be less than 4-degrees lit, a wonderfully narrow sliver. Even though the moon is but a crescent, the rest of the moon is still visible, although much dimmer. This is caused by the bright side of Earth reflecting off the unlit portion of the moon. This dimmer part of the moon is called earthshine.