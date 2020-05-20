KIZER WHITT COLUMN: The moons of June

The Moons of June
Earth’s moon and some of Jupiter’s moons make for great observing opportunities in June. The Full Moon comes early in the month, on June 5. That puts the New Moon a little more than two weeks later, on June 21. Summer arrives just hours before New Moon, on June 20. The shortest nights of the year occur around the solstice, but the extra darkness of New Moon will make it a good time to stay up late and stargaze.
True night owls can stay up till after midnight from June 7-8 and June 8-9 to see the waning moon couple up with Jupiter, followed by Saturn the next night. Jupiter and Saturn themselves are not far apart in the southeastern midnight sky, about 5 degrees apart, which is approximately the same amount of sky blocked out by three fingers held together at arm’s length.
Early birds get a chance to see a nice pairing of the moon and Venus on the morning of June 19. As the pair rises above the east-northeastern horizon, they will be less than a degree apart, and the crescent moon will be less than 4-degrees lit, a wonderfully narrow sliver. Even though the moon is but a crescent, the rest of the moon is still visible, although much dimmer. This is caused by the bright side of Earth reflecting off the unlit portion of the moon. This dimmer part of the moon is called earthshine.
For those of us who are neither night owls nor early birds, we can try a challenge of seeing the crescent moon less than 24 hours after New Moon phase. The moon hits new phase at 1:41 a.m. CDT on June 21, so on the evening of June 21 at sunset, it will be about 19 hours old and less than 1% illuminated. If you have a flat horizon to the northwest, you may be able to catch the sliver of a moon as it sets. As a bonus, Mercury is just to the moon’s left, but in all likelihood you won’t be able to catch it because it is much dimmer than it was earlier in the month.
If you aren’t able to catch the moon before it sets on June 21, try the next night, when the crescent moon will be farther from the sun and up higher in the sky, and therefore above the horizon a bit longer. On June 22 after sunset the moon will be 3.7% lit and 1 day and 19 hours old.
Two last observing events involving the moon are when the moon darkens after entering Earth’s shadow in a lunar eclipse and the moon crossing in front of the sun as seen from Earth in a solar eclipse. A penumbral lunar eclipse on June 5 and an annular solar eclipse on June 21 are visible to people in other parts of the world, but neither event is visible in the Sauk Prairie area or any of the United States.
Moons of Jupiter
Jupiter undergoes shadow transits when one of its moons passes in front of the planet and the shadow is cast as a dark circle on the atmosphere’s surface. On June 6, Io will pass in front of Jupiter along with its shadow. Look as Jupiter rises around 11:10 p.m. when the event is already in progress. Io is still off to the side but its shadow is cast on the moon. By 11:18 Io is in front of Jupiter, and the shadow exits the other side by 12:45 a.m.
By midmonth, Jupiter is rising earlier, at 10:45 p.m. in the ESE. This time it’s Europa’s shadow on the moon as it’s rising. Europa is near Jupiter’s limb and passes in front at 11:25 p.m. Just before 1 a.m., the shadow exits off one side of Jupiter as Io coincidentally appears out from behind Jupiter’s opposite limb.
At the end of the month Jupiter has risen by 9:30 p.m. At 10:40 p.m., Io’s shadow transit begins, with Io just to the side. Io will join its shadow in front of Jupiter 20 minutes later, and the shadow disappears from Jupiter by 1 a.m.
You can try spotting all these shadow transits in 20 by 80 binoculars or a small telescope.
Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.
