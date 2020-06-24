KIZER WHITT COLUMN: The Rise of Jupiter and Saturn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The two largest planets are becoming well placed for evening observing and heading toward a seriously close encounter in the sky in December. For now we can watch them rise in a darkening sky and turn our telescopes to them to explore their finer features.

Jupiter reaches opposition on July 14, when it will be shining at a bright magnitude -2.8. Opposition is when a planet is visible all night long, standing opposite the sun in our sky. July is a great time to view Jupiter, and even a small telescope will show the planet’s four largest moons and the “stripes” of belts and zones on its atmosphere’s surface.

The Great Red Spot has been a feature on Jupiter since Galileo discovered it 400 years ago, but over time it has become less great, so to speak. The spot, an enormous storm system, is slowly shrinking in size. Its color is sometimes red and other times more of a salmon hue. It is possible that the storm will completely disappear within our lifetime.