KIZER WHITT COLUMN: The Rise of Jupiter and Saturn

The two largest planets are becoming well placed for evening observing and heading toward a seriously close encounter in the sky in December. For now we can watch them rise in a darkening sky and turn our telescopes to them to explore their finer features.
Jupiter reaches opposition on July 14, when it will be shining at a bright magnitude -2.8. Opposition is when a planet is visible all night long, standing opposite the sun in our sky. July is a great time to view Jupiter, and even a small telescope will show the planet’s four largest moons and the “stripes” of belts and zones on its atmosphere’s surface.
The Great Red Spot has been a feature on Jupiter since Galileo discovered it 400 years ago, but over time it has become less great, so to speak. The spot, an enormous storm system, is slowly shrinking in size. Its color is sometimes red and other times more of a salmon hue. It is possible that the storm will completely disappear within our lifetime.
Saturn also reaches opposition this month, on July 20. This must mean, of course, that the two planets are close together in the sky if they both rise at sunset less than a week apart. But not only are the planets in close quarters in the east, Jupiter will be the brighter of the two, but the Full Moon makes a triangle with the pair on July 5. Jupiter will be the planet above and a little to the right, while Saturn will be to the left of the moon.
When looking at Saturn through a telescope, see if you can spot the division in the planet’s rings. You can also try to spot the planet casting a shadow on its rings or the rings casting a shadow on Saturn. Even though Saturn’s moons are brightest at opposition, the only moon you would have a chance to see through a telescope is Titan, and even then it’s so dim it could get confused as a background star.
Mars Brightens
By fall, Mars will make its best apparition in years, and it’s currently brightening in anticipation of the big event. The Red Planet rises in the east around midnight, shining at magnitude -0.7, making it brighter than any star in the vicinity. On July 11 Mars and the moon will sit side by side, while on July 12 a gibbous moon will be to Mars’s lower left. By the end of the month, Mars will be rising before midnight and should be noticeably brighter than it was at the beginning on the month.
Venus Is the Morning Star
Because the sun rises so early on summer mornings, not many people will see Venus as the morning star. Daylight begins to wash out the stars soon after 5 a.m. But for anyone up especially early on July 17, you can catch a tight line between the crescent moon, Venus, and the star Aldebaran in the east.
Southern Delta Aquarid Meteor Shower
The Southern Delta Aquarid Meteor Shower peaks on July 30, but meteors from this shower can be seen between July 12 all the way through Aug. 23. Its peak on the 30th is not very heavy, with just 16 an hour, but with the long stretch, you may have a greater chance to see a meteor. The constellation Aquarius, from which these meteors appear to emanate, rises in the late evening between the planets Jupiter and Saturn in Sagittarius and Mars in Pisces. Because it rises late, your best bet to catch an Aquarid meteor is around midnight or after.
Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!