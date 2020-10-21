THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY: Bright planets among shooting stars

The Leonid Meteor Shower brings shooting stars to the rapidly darkening skies of November. With Daylight Saving Time ending on Nov. 1, long nights will prevail with earlier sunsets. From Nov. 16 to 18, try turning off the house lights and venturing outside with a deck chair and a blanket, or better yet in a hot tub, and gaze upward, watching the stars slowly spin overhead. See if you can catch any streaking bits of dust from Comet Tempel-Tuttle, left behind in Earth’s path. The Leonid shower has been known to turn into a prolific storm every 33 years or so, with 1833 and 1966 being particularly good years.

A couple other quiet meteor showers also occur in November: The Southern Taurids peak on Nov. 5 and the Northern Taurids on Nov. 12. But any night of the week there’s a chance for you to look up and catch a bit of dust temporarily blazing bright in the sky before the dark background prevails once again.

Supernova remnant rising

The winter constellations are starting to rise in the east while the summer constellations set in the west. Taurus the Bull with its distinctive V-shaped head and nearby cluster of stars known as the Pleiades is becoming an observing target once again.

The Crab Nebula, M1 - the first object labeled by Charles Messier in his attempt to list comet-like marauders, is off Taurus’s southern horn. The Chinese recorded seeing a daylight supernova in this location of the sky in 1054, and today we see the exploded star’s remnants in the nebula. The Crab Nebula’s growth as it billows outward has been obvious enough to be tracked over the years. M1 is about 10 light-years across and expands at 1,500 kilometers a second. What is left is now a neutron star that could fit between Sauk City and Baraboo. The heart of the Crab Nebula spins 30 times per second and lies 6,000 light-years away.

Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.