THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: A meteor shower during new moon

Planets before sunrise

Early risers can spot Venus in the mornings starting mid-month. Just as the young moon met Mercury in early January, so will the old moon in a crescent phase meet Venus before sunrise on Jan. 29.

Mars is also visible before sunrise, lying near its rival Antares (anti-Ares) as January begins. Look for Mars, Venus and the moon on the morning of Jan. 29.

Earth closest to the sun

It may seem odd that in the middle of the winter, Earth is closest to the sun, but it’s true. On our annual orbit around the sun, Earth reaches perihelion on Jan. 4. Our path around the sun is nearly a circle, but not quite. Our farthest point from the sun is in July. Keep in mind that the seasons are due to the tilt of the Earth. Right now, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted away from the sun while the Southern Hemisphere is tilted toward the sun. Places such as Australia are having summer while we’re having winter.

Full moon in January

Look for the full moon rising in the east on Jan. 17. It will rise near the twin stars in Gemini, Castor and Pollux, trying to outshine them with its light.