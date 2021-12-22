THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: A meteor shower during new moon

KELLY KIZER WHITT
Columnist
Start the new year with a meteor shower during new moon and some planets in the west. Mercury is low in the southwest after sunset. After new moon on Jan. 2, a young moon in a slender crescent shape will peep up above the horizon after sunset on Jan. 3. It will be between the horizon and Mercury. Mercury reaches its highest point above the horizon on Jan. 7 before dropping back down into twilight.
Watch as the moon climbs upward each night. On Jan. 4, you’ll find the moon by Saturn. The next night, Jan. 5, look for the moon by Jupiter. The moon and planets are all strung out on a line called the ecliptic, which is the plane of our solar system projected into space.
Saturn and Jupiter are sinking lower toward the horizon and will eventually be lost in the glare of sunset.
January’s meteor shower
The Quadrantid meteor shower will peak around Jan. 2 and 3, an ideal time because the moon is largely absent from the sky. This meteor shower is most active before dawn. It’s a unique meteor shower for two reasons. One is that it’s named for a constellation that no longer exists—Quadrans Muralis. The other is that instead of being the debris left behind by a comet, the little pebbles burning up in our atmosphere were left behind by an asteroid named 2003 EH1.
Planets before sunrise
Early risers can spot Venus in the mornings starting mid-month. Just as the young moon met Mercury in early January, so will the old moon in a crescent phase meet Venus before sunrise on Jan. 29.
Mars is also visible before sunrise, lying near its rival Antares (anti-Ares) as January begins. Look for Mars, Venus and the moon on the morning of Jan. 29.
Earth closest to the sun
It may seem odd that in the middle of the winter, Earth is closest to the sun, but it’s true. On our annual orbit around the sun, Earth reaches perihelion on Jan. 4. Our path around the sun is nearly a circle, but not quite. Our farthest point from the sun is in July. Keep in mind that the seasons are due to the tilt of the Earth. Right now, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted away from the sun while the Southern Hemisphere is tilted toward the sun. Places such as Australia are having summer while we’re having winter.
Full moon in January
Look for the full moon rising in the east on Jan. 17. It will rise near the twin stars in Gemini, Castor and Pollux, trying to outshine them with its light.
Orion rises from the east every evening as it gets dark. This constellation is easier to spot at the beginning or end of the month when the bright moon is farther away. Use binoculars to look at the hazy area around the star that hangs down from the Orion’s belt. The star in the sword is part of a nursery of stars forming from a gas cloud called Orion’s Nebula. While you’re gazing at Orion, use the bright bluish-white star in his foot – Rigel – as the starting point to trace out the Winter Hexagon. Can you find six bright stars that help make this figure? The moon is near the center of the hexagon or circle around Jan. 14 and 15.
Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.
