THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: A rare trio of planets

After the first week of January, look low in the west after sunset to see Jupiter, Saturn, and Mercury huddled together. The trio will be together from Jan. 8-11, a rare sight. While two planets line up every so often — as Jupiter and Saturn did all December, including an incredibly close pass on the Dec. 21, trios of planets are fewer and farther between. Jupiter, the king of the planets, will shine the brightest, followed by Mercury and then Saturn. Mercury will start at the bottom of the group and leap upward each night until it’s above them both. This trio will be tricky to see because of the closeness to the horizon and lingering light from the fading sunset.
On Jan. 14-15, a thin crescent moon will pair up with Mercury after sunset. What happened to Jupiter and Saturn? They’ve finally set with the sun, disappearing from evening view. The crescent moon will be a tiny 4% lit on Jan. 14 and above Mercury. On Jan. 15, it will be even higher above and 9% lit. Mercury will be bright in mid-January, at magnitude minus 0.8, and once Jupiter has set it will be the brightest point of light in the evening sky except for Sirius. Mercury continues to climb higher for most of the month but dims as it does, and sunset’s slow creep to later in the evening will make Mercury always a challenge to see, never letting it reign in a dark night sky. Because Mercury is in an inner orbit around the sun from us, we can never see it stray far from our home star, unlike planets on outer orbits from us such as Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn.
Mars is paired up with another planet right now: Uranus. While Uranus can be seen with the eye alone, it’s much easier to catch with a pair of binoculars. On Jan. 20, look high in the south for reddish Mars. Seven degrees below it you’ll find a half-lit moon, but less than 2 degrees below Mars is Uranus. Look for a tiny disk shape and a bluish hue in binoculars. On the next night, Jan. 21, the moon will be a bit fatter and have pulled alongside the pair.
While you’re in this region of sky, take a moment to identify the surrounding constellations that are lesser known. To the lower left of Mars and Uranus you may see a circle of stars that marks the tail of the whale known as Cetus. Above Mars is the constellation Aries, one of the smallest constellations of the Zodiac. If you can see a ram in those stars, you have a great imagination. But sometimes a small triangle on the Ram’s hind quarters stands out to observers, and it has earned a separate nickname, that of the Northern Fly. This tiny set of stars was once its own constellation.
The first full moon of the year is not until Jan. 28. In Sauk County, the moon will hit 100% full at 1:16 p.m., though it will not rise above the horizon until about 5 p.m.
The Quadrantid meteor shower can be one of the best of the year, but because it occurs on Jan. 3, not many venture out to see it. The meteors seem to emanate from the constellation Bootes, which is near the Big Dipper. The constellation rises late in the evening about the same time as a three-quarters-lit moon, which will wash out fainter meteors. Always worth a look, though.
Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.
