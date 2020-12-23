THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: A rare trio of planets

After the first week of January, look low in the west after sunset to see Jupiter, Saturn, and Mercury huddled together. The trio will be together from Jan. 8-11, a rare sight. While two planets line up every so often — as Jupiter and Saturn did all December, including an incredibly close pass on the Dec. 21, trios of planets are fewer and farther between. Jupiter, the king of the planets, will shine the brightest, followed by Mercury and then Saturn. Mercury will start at the bottom of the group and leap upward each night until it’s above them both. This trio will be tricky to see because of the closeness to the horizon and lingering light from the fading sunset.

On Jan. 14-15, a thin crescent moon will pair up with Mercury after sunset. What happened to Jupiter and Saturn? They’ve finally set with the sun, disappearing from evening view. The crescent moon will be a tiny 4% lit on Jan. 14 and above Mercury. On Jan. 15, it will be even higher above and 9% lit. Mercury will be bright in mid-January, at magnitude minus 0.8, and once Jupiter has set it will be the brightest point of light in the evening sky except for Sirius. Mercury continues to climb higher for most of the month but dims as it does, and sunset’s slow creep to later in the evening will make Mercury always a challenge to see, never letting it reign in a dark night sky. Because Mercury is in an inner orbit around the sun from us, we can never see it stray far from our home star, unlike planets on outer orbits from us such as Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn.