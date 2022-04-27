THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: A total lunar eclipse and planetary conjunctions

KELLY KIZER WHITT

Columnist

Smack dab in the middle of the month, overnight from May 15-16, the moon will undergo a total eclipse as Earth’s shadow falls across its face. The moon will enter Earth’s shadow starting around 9:28 p.m. Nay 15. The partial stage lasts about an hour. Totality, when the moon is completely eclipsed and turns a reddish hue from the combined sunrises and sunsets spilling over from the light at the edges of Earth, will last for more than an hour, from 10:29-11:53 p.m. The partial lunar eclipse will then return as Earth’s shadow slips off the moon’s surface, ending at 12:55 a.m.

You don’t need any special equipment to watch a lunar eclipse. Just dress for the weather and hope for clear skies. While you’re gazing upward, you may want to spot a couple features around the full moon under eclipse. The moon will rise in the southeast in the constellation Libra. The reddish star to the moon’s lower left is Antares in Scorpius. If you’re away from city lights, you might see the Milky Way rising from the horizon just after Antares. High above the moon is the bright star Arcturus, and far to the right of the moon is Spica, the brightest star in Virgo.

If you’ve been watching the moon on the nights leading up to the total lunar eclipse, you saw the moon near Spica on May 13. On May 16, the moon will be next to reddish Antares.

Planetary conjunctions

Jupiter and Venus, the two brightest planets, are still in conjunction in the morning sky on May 1. Look southeast an hour before sunrise. They’re so close together that you may need binoculars to distinguish them as two separate points.

Jupiter and Venus aren’t the only two planets in the morning sky. Higher above and to the right of the pair is reddish Mars, and even further away is Saturn.

Mercury is currently in the evening sky, floating near the star cluster the Pleiades on May 1. Aldebaran is wide to the left of Mercury. On May 2 and 3, the crescent moon passes through the view.

Mercury won’t hang out for long, though. It will move closer to the sun and pass into the morning sky, and in June you can see all five of the classical planets at once, lined up before dawn.

The moon will pass by the morning planets on May 22, when it lies near Saturn, and on May 23, when it’s between Saturn and Mars. On May 24, the moon pairs with Mars, and on May 25 it pairs with Jupiter. On May 26 and 27, the moon, now a slender crescent heading toward new phase, is close to Venus.

The month started with Jupiter in conjunction with Venus, but it ends with Jupiter in conjunction with Mars. Catch the two neighboring planets about a half degree apart before dawn on May 29. The planets are next-door neighbors with an asteroid belt between them and will look like kissing cousins in the sky, but, in reality, they still are some 350 million miles apart.

Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.

