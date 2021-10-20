THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: An almost total lunar eclipse

A partial lunar eclipse will occur overnight on Nov. 19, but the moon will slip so fully into Earth’s shadow that it will seem like a near total eclipse. More than 97% of the moon will dip into darkness. The event starts just after midnight at 12:02 a.m. – as Thursday exits. The eclipse will be over by 6:03 a.m. Friday morning. You’ll have to be up late to spy maximum eclipse, at 3:02 a.m.
The six-hour long eclipse coincides with the full moon. Catch the moon 100% fully lit just before the eclipse begins on Nov. 18. As the lunar eclipse ends on Nov. 19, the fully lit moon will shine in all its glory again just before it sets in the west.
The moon and planets
A crescent moon pairs closely with Venus in the southwest on Nov. 7 and 8. The pair will be near the Teapot asterism of Sagittarius before they set a couple hours after sunset. Can you make out the shape of the Teapot? Sagittarius and other summer-related constellations are setting as, in the east, the constellations of fall, such as Taurus and Auriga, are rising.
After the moon leaves Venus, it will appear higher in the sky each successive night as its lit face grows. On Nov. 10, it’s not far from Saturn, with brighter Jupiter above. By Nov. 11, it’s jumped up to pair with Jupiter. On the night of Nov. 19, it passes between two star clusters in Taurus: the small Pleiades and the large V-shaped Hyades.
November’s meteor showers
November’s best-known meteor shower is the Leonid Meteor Shower, but it’s not an especially abundant event. Daylight Saving Time ends Nov. 7, and the long nights of the cold season begin. Grab some blankets and a mug with a hot beverage and spend some time enjoying the darkness, looking for any meteors.
The Leonids peak around Nov. 16-18. Another meteor shower, the Southern Taurids, peak around Nov. 5, and a different meteor shower with a similar name, the Northern Taurids, reaches its maximum of activity on Nov. 12. But, on any night in November, you might catch a shooting star lighting up the sky.
Swarms of satellites
Staring up at the night sky, you won’t see much motion on a typical night. The constellations slide slowly over the course of the evening as Earth turns, and occasional meteors flash by. But if you’re observing from a location free from light pollution, you’ll probably notice dim, unblinking lights gliding silently overhead over the course of a few minutes.
Satellites are constantly orbiting Earth, and you can see them for a couple hours after sunset and a couple hours before dawn. At these times, light from the sun is still reaching them high over Earth, and its light reflects off the shiny satellites, allowing us to catch a glimpse. As the sun moves farther behind Earth, its rays stop reaching the satellites during the deepest part of the night.
The sky above Earth is filled with operational satellites, defunct satellites, and space junk. The Kessler syndrome is a theory that eventually regions over Earth will become so crowded with manmade objects that collisions between objects will create more and more debris until areas of low-Earth orbit will become useless for generations.
Since just 2020, 2,584 more satellites have been added to Earth’s orbit. There are currently about 6,500 satellites in orbit. In the next 3-4 years, private space companies and various nations have plans to launch some 65,000 satellites. One study said that every 16th star we see in the sky a few years from now will not be a star at all but a moving satellite.
Enjoy the quiet stars while you can.
Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.