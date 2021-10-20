THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: An almost total lunar eclipse

A partial lunar eclipse will occur overnight on Nov. 19, but the moon will slip so fully into Earth’s shadow that it will seem like a near total eclipse. More than 97% of the moon will dip into darkness. The event starts just after midnight at 12:02 a.m. – as Thursday exits. The eclipse will be over by 6:03 a.m. Friday morning. You’ll have to be up late to spy maximum eclipse, at 3:02 a.m.

The six-hour long eclipse coincides with the full moon. Catch the moon 100% fully lit just before the eclipse begins on Nov. 18. As the lunar eclipse ends on Nov. 19, the fully lit moon will shine in all its glory again just before it sets in the west.

The moon and planets

A crescent moon pairs closely with Venus in the southwest on Nov. 7 and 8. The pair will be near the Teapot asterism of Sagittarius before they set a couple hours after sunset. Can you make out the shape of the Teapot? Sagittarius and other summer-related constellations are setting as, in the east, the constellations of fall, such as Taurus and Auriga, are rising.