THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Andromeda, our galactic neighbor

If you’ve never seen a galaxy before besides the Milky Way, autumn is the best time to hunt down Andromeda. Andromeda is the closest giant spiral galaxy to the Milky Way. But, even its “nearness” is a whopping 2.5 million light-years. The light we see from Andromeda has traveled 2.5 million years to reach us, therefore we are seeing into the past. Astronomers use this trick to peer as far away from Earth as they can, which lets them look far back in time to the beginning of the universe and the moments close to the Big Bang.
Andromeda is bright enough that you can pick it out from the background stars from a site free from light-pollution using your eyes alone. But, that doesn’t mean it’s easy to spot. Binoculars make the task easier. Use the W shape of Cassiopeia to help point your way. The V on the right side of the W shape is the one that points toward Andromeda. Use binoculars to sweep this area until you come across a faint oval fuzzy, slightly brighter than its background.
Most objects that astronomers look at in the universe exhibit a redshift. This means that they are moving away from us as the universe expands. But, the Andromeda Galaxy exhibits a blueshift. The Andromeda Galaxy is speeding toward us at 266 kilometers a second. One day in the very distant future, our two giant spiral galaxies will collide, merging to become one behemoth elliptical galaxy.
Planets in October
Venus is visible low on the horizon after sunset. The brilliant planet, often mistaken for a plane, gets a visit from the crescent moon on Oct. 9. The moon will hover just above bright Venus in the southwest, and you may even spy the reddish star Antares to the duo’s left.
Because the moon rises about 50 minutes later each night, it shifts its position on the sky, sliding from one constellation to the next. After the moon leaves Venus, it crosses over the Milky Way before reaching Capricornus the sea-goat. Both Saturn and Jupiter are in Capricornus currently. On Oct. 13, the moon gets close to Saturn. By Oct. 14, the moon has split the distance between Saturn and brighter Jupiter and by Oct. 15, it has exited Capricornus and is leaving Jupiter and Saturn behind.
The closest planet to the sun, Mercury, rises highest above the horizon in October on the morning of Oct. 25. Still, it’s not a particularly good showing for Mercury. Mars is so close to the sun that it remains invisible throughout the month.
Meteors and the moon
October is a good month to try to spy a meteor or two. Besides sporadic meteors, which are always randomly shooting across the sky, three different meteor showers peak in October.
The Draconid Meteor Shower is up first, with most meteors expected to show up around Oct. 8. The Draconids are named for Draco the Dragon, a constellation that winds between the Big and Little Dippers. Look north to find the Big Dipper near the horizon, then use the two end bowl stars to draw a line toward the North Star, part of the Little Dipper. That line crosses at the tail of Draco the Dragon. Can you trace it from the tail to its head?
The South Taurid Meteor Shower reaches its peak from late October into November. These meteors will appear to emanate from the constellation Taurus, which rises in the east-northeast around 10 p.m.
The most famous October meteor shower is the Orionid Meteor Shower, which peaks around Oct. 21. The Orionids can display up to 20 meteors an hour. None of these showers is particularly strong, and unfortunately, this year the best October shower, the Orionids, occurs at the same time as the full moon.
The Full Hunter’s Moon occurs at 3:54 p.m. on Oct. 20. The moon rises on Oct. 20 at the bottom of the constellation Pisces, and by Oct. 21, it has jumped to Aries and is quite close to Uranus, but it will wash out the distant planet’s dim light.
Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.
