THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Andromeda, our galactic neighbor

Venus is visible low on the horizon after sunset. The brilliant planet, often mistaken for a plane, gets a visit from the crescent moon on Oct. 9. The moon will hover just above bright Venus in the southwest, and you may even spy the reddish star Antares to the duo’s left.

Because the moon rises about 50 minutes later each night, it shifts its position on the sky, sliding from one constellation to the next. After the moon leaves Venus, it crosses over the Milky Way before reaching Capricornus the sea-goat. Both Saturn and Jupiter are in Capricornus currently. On Oct. 13, the moon gets close to Saturn. By Oct. 14, the moon has split the distance between Saturn and brighter Jupiter and by Oct. 15, it has exited Capricornus and is leaving Jupiter and Saturn behind.

The closest planet to the sun, Mercury, rises highest above the horizon in October on the morning of Oct. 25. Still, it’s not a particularly good showing for Mercury. Mars is so close to the sun that it remains invisible throughout the month.

Meteors and the moon

October is a good month to try to spy a meteor or two. Besides sporadic meteors, which are always randomly shooting across the sky, three different meteor showers peak in October.