THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Bright stars of winter

KELLY KIZER WHITT

Columnist

The focus for February will be on the bright winter stars, because the planets are clustering in the morning sky. You can catch a glimpse of Jupiter before it sets early in the month. Look in the sunset direction as it gets dark. On Feb. 2, Groundhog Day, Jupiter makes a pretty pairing with a crescent moon. By the second half of the month, you’ll lose even Jupiter as it moves closer to the sun. Once Jupiter sets, the evening sky is bereft of planets. The night sky in February is filled with brilliant stars and the moon.

Morning planets

Early risers get to spot Venus and Mars before sunrise. Venus is by far the brightest point of light you’ll see on February mornings. Mid-month, Mercury will join the duo in the southeast. Note the crescent moon near Venus and Mars on Feb. 27. Saturn will be too close to the sun all month to see.

Bright winter stars

Do the winter stars seem brighter to you? During the winter season, you can spot some of the brightest stars in the sky, including Sirius and the stars of Betelgeuse, Gemini and Taurus. Another reason the winter stars may seem brighter is that they don’t have to compete with the background glow of the Milky Way. You can still see some of the Milky Way in the winter sky, but it’s the thinnest portion of our galaxy. During summer, we look toward the thick bulk of our galaxy’s center, and in winter, we look opposite the galaxy’s center.

If you know where the star El Nath in Taurus is, you can look toward the “galactic anticenter.” To find El Nath, first find the easy-to-spot constellation Orion. Betelgeuse is the orangish shoulder star. Look above Betelgeuse to find two widely spaced bright stars. The star closest to overhead around 8 p.m. in mid-month is Capella. The bright star between Betelgeuse and Capella is El Nath.

Another way to find El Nath is to wait until Feb. 10 when the moon is very near El Nath. On the next night, Feb. 11, the moon has jumped to the other side of El Nath and closest to the galactic anticenter.

Full moon

February’s full moon is at 10:57 a.m. on Feb. 16. That night, you’ll see the fully lit moon, the Snow Moon, rise in the constellation Leo near the bright star Regulus. Ever so often, the moon gets so close to Regulus that it actually passes in front of, or occults—eclipses, the star. The next time we’ll be able to see this event from Wisconsin is in 2026.

Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.

