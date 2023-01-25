THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Comet passes closest to Earth

KELLY KIZER WHITT

Grab a pair of binoculars and head out under dark country skies to spot Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF). The comet passes closest to Earth on Feb. 2. Look toward the north. If you know how to find the North Star, Polaris, the comet is to the upper right. If you don’t, follow the arc of the Big Dipper’s handle to lead you to Polaris.

If you look nearly overhead early on February evenings, you will also see a bright, reddish “star,” which is actually the planet Mars. The comet will be heading toward Mars over the first days of February. On Feb. 10, look just above Mars with binoculars and maybe you can spot the fuzzy shape with a tail heading out of our solar system.

Planets in February

After sunset in February, you can look to the west where the sun has recently set. Saturn is there setting, but you probably won’t see it in the sunset’s glow. But just above Saturn, you’ll surely spot brilliant Venus. Venus climbs upward toward bright Jupiter all month long. The two will have a conjunction on March 1. Feb. 21 and 22 are two good dates to watch the west after sunset so you can spot a slender crescent moon near Venus and Jupiter.

Mars is high overhead in February. The moon visits Mars at the end of the month, on Feb. 27. Just before midnight on Feb. 27 or after midnight on Feb. 28, you can spot Mars and the moon super close together.

Mars is in the constellation Taurus this month. Can you spot the two famous star clusters of Taurus nearby? The tight cluster that looks like a tiny dipper is the Pleiades, and the large V-shaped cluster with the red star – Aldebaran—is the Hyades cluster, which forms the face of Taurus the Bull.

The moon in February

The moon also passes close to two stars in February. On Feb. 6, the moon is near Regulus in Leo, and on Feb. 10 it’s near the star Spica in Virgo. February’s full moon is early in the month, on Feb. 5. It’s fun to watch the full moon set the next morning. Look west before 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 6 to watch the full moon setting as the sun has already risen on the opposite horizon.

Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.